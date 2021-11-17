Mississippi's 1st execution since 2012 set for Wednesday

David Cox is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of his estranged wife and the sexual abuse of his stepdaughter. Photo courtesy of Mississippi Department of Corrections/ Website

The execution is set for 6 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

In a statement emailed to UPI, press secretary Bailey Martin said Gov. Tate Reeves has "no intention" of granting clemency or delaying Cox's execution.

"The governor has reviewed the facts of this case and there is no question that David Cox committed these horrific crimes," Martin said. "Mr. Cox has admitted his guilt on multiple occasions and has been found competent by both the Circuit Court and Mississippi Supreme Court."

Cox had filed no appeals nor sought clemency as he wrote to the courts in August of 2018 that he wished to be executed.

"I seek in earnest to wave all my appeals immediately, I seek to be executed as I do here this day stand on MS Death row a guilty man worthy of death," he wrote, according to court documents. "Please grant me this plea."

Prosecutors said in court documents that Cox and Kim separated in 2009 after L.K. told her mother that he had raped her, which resulted in Cox's arrest and conviction on multiple charges.

During his nine months in jail, Cox told cellmates of his plans to kill Kim for putting him behind bars, and on May 14, 2010, a month after he was released on bond, he bought a gun and shot his way into the home Kim was staying at and took her, their two children and his stepdaughter hostage.

Amid the ensuing standoff with police, Cox shot Kim in the arm and abdomen and sexually assaulted L.K. on three occasions in Kim's presence as she bled to death.

"Cox never released Kim for medical care, satisfying his depraved desire to see Kim suffer and die mercilessly," court documents state. "After negotiation attempts failed, a SWAT team entered the home at 3:23 a.m. Cox was taken into custody."

Death Penalty Action, which advocates for the abolishment of the death penalty, described the execution in a statement as "state-sponsored suicide."

"It's not about him. It's about us. In what other circumstance in Mississippi does a prisoner dictate his punishment?" the group asked, while urging readers to sign its petition against the execution.

The group has also scheduled to hold a virtual vigil during Cox's execution.

According to state data, there are 38 inmates sentenced to death in Mississippi, one of whom is a woman.

In 2012, the state executed six people, with the last being Gary Carl Simmons on June 20 for capital murder.