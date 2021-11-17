Biden administration probes claims of discrimination at Texas school district
By James Pollard, The Texas Tribune
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona's department is investigating the Carroll Independent School District in Texas. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education has opened three investigations into allegations of racial and gender discrimination at Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, a school district spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
An Education Department spokesperson confirmed that the investigations are related to discrimination based on "race, color, national origin, or sex" but did not say what triggered the inquiries.
The school district is "fully cooperating with this process," Carroll ISD spokesperson Karen Fitzgerald said in a statement. The school district declined to provide any details about the probes, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
"Our focus will always be what is best for our students as we prepare them for their next steps in their educational journey," Fitzgerald said in an email.
The affluent suburb came under fire three years ago after a viral video of white high school students chanting a racist slur prompted community members to share stories of harassment, NBC News reported. In August 2020, the school introduced plans for diversity training and increased accountability, efforts that have been effectively blocked by conservative organizing.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here.The Texas Tribune is a non-profit, non-partisan media organization that informs Texans -- and engages with them -- about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
