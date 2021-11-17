Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2021 / 8:23 AM

Experts call for more icebreakers as tensions intensify in Arctic

By Catherine Buchaniec, Medill News Service
1/2
Experts call for more icebreakers as tensions intensify in Arctic
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaking ice for the first time. Photo by U.S. Coast Guard

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- When it comes to power and positioning in the Arctic, the United States trails behind Russia, regional experts told lawmakers.

"Our presence in the Arctic is late to the game," retired Coast Guard Adm. Paul Zukunft said at a hearing Tuesday. "Russia has de facto established itself as a regional hegemon."

Advertisement

Zukunft, who previously served as the highest-ranking member of the Coast Guard, added that Moscow is "almost thumbing their nose at any effort we make."

U.S. initiatives in the region are predominantly headed by the Coast Guard, which embarks on maritime missions through the icy waters. Although Washington's role in the Arctic is often overlooked, the United States has been an Arctic power for over 150 years, starting with the acquisition of Alaska from Russia in 1867.

RELATED Voices: As U.S. shifts Arctic strategy to counter Russia, allies offer valuable info

The admiral testified alongside several Arctic experts before a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee in a hearing focused on the national security implications of climate change in the Arctic.

The Arctic region has become increasingly accessible as global temperatures rise, melting ice and opening up previously unreachable territory and sea lanes. But with increased accessibility comes new venues for strategic competition.

Russia and the United States have long competed in the region, but climate change has exasperated existing competition, with China joining the fray and declaring itself a "near-Arctic power."

Advertisement
RELATED Arctic sea ice hits lowest point of the year as planet warms

Throughout the past decade, Moscow and Beijing have increasingly sought to bolster their power in the region through military investments. Meanwhile, Washington has been slow to make similar investments, Zukunft said.

"We're waking up, but we're a little bit late to that wake-up call," Zukunft said, calling for an Arctic strategy that is more than a "skeleton."

When lawmakers asked for tangible recommendations, Zukunft pointed toward increased bandwidth for communications and infrastructure, as well as icebreakers, which are instrumental for Arctic navigation.

RELATED U.S. Navy looks to South Korea's free-diving women for hypothermia remedy

Icebreakers are large ships that can cut through thick sheets of ice. They are frequently used to carry supplies for military and scientific missions, as well as break up ice to create clear pathways for other vessels.

The U.S. Coast Guard has two ships in its icebreaking fleet, one of which is over three decades old. In contrast, Russia's fleet employs over 40 icebreakers of various sizes and strengths and Moscow plans to build more over the next decade.

China, meanwhile, operates a smaller fleet of two icebreakers, but has plans to expand its capabilities and has indicated an interest in developing a nuclear-powered icebreaker.

Although the United States authorized funding last year as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act for six new icebreakers, it will take years for them to become fully operational.

Advertisement

The specifics of the Biden administration's plans for the Arctic are still being negotiated as part of the 2022 NDAA, but some members in Congress have indicated support for adding to the United States' icebreaker fleet. However, rather than sending the ship up the Arctic, others in Congress have floated the idea of acquiring an icebreaker to use domestically in the Great Lakes.

Latest Headlines

Human rights crises in Western Hemisphere demand U.S. attention, lawmakers say
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Human rights crises in Western Hemisphere demand U.S. attention, lawmakers say
WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Threats to human rights and democracy were central to lawmakers' conversations at a House Foreign Affairs hearing to examine the Biden administration's policy priorities for Latin America and the Caribbean.
Longtime inmate and key figure in juvenile sentence reforms may finally win parole
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Longtime inmate and key figure in juvenile sentence reforms may finally win parole
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Louisiana man who's spent most of his life in prison for a crime when he was a minor -- and whose case has been key in freeing hundreds of inmates sentenced to life for similar crimes -- may finally get his freedom.
Mississippi's 1st execution since 2012 set for Wednesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mississippi's 1st execution since 2012 set for Wednesday
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The state of Mississippi is set to execute its first death row inmate in nearly a decade on Wednesday when convicted murderer David Cox is scheduled to die by lethal injection.
U.S. to sell $56M in cryptocurrency to compensate victims of BitConnect Ponzi scheme
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. to sell $56M in cryptocurrency to compensate victims of BitConnect Ponzi scheme
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said it will sell off some $56 million worth of cryptocurrency it seized from a massive Ponzi scheme that defrauded U.S. and international investors of more than $2 billion.
DHS inspector general declines to probe use of horses to round up asylum seekers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS inspector general declines to probe use of horses to round up asylum seekers
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security has declined to investigate the controversial deployment of horse-mounted patrols to round up Haitian and other asylum seekers in Del Rio, Texas, in September.
Frida Kahlo self-portrait sells for $34.9 million
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Frida Kahlo self-portrait sells for $34.9 million
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A self-portrait by the famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo sold in New York on Tuesday night for $34.9 million.
Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Tuesday.
Protesters march on Washington in support of voting rights, filibuster change
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Protesters march on Washington in support of voting rights, filibuster change
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Demonstrators with the National Council of Negro Women marched on Washington, D.C., Tuesday to call for Congress to pass a pair of voting rights bills and end the filibuster.
Spared execution once, Texas prisoner could face death penalty after cellmate's death
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Spared execution once, Texas prisoner could face death penalty after cellmate's death
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kenneth Foster, a former Texas death row prisoner whose sentence was commuted to life in prison by former Gov. Rick Perry, is being investigated in the death of his cellmate, according to prison officials.
Navajo Nation opposes Biden's drilling ban at Chaco Canyon, wants smaller buffer
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Navajo Nation opposes Biden's drilling ban at Chaco Canyon, wants smaller buffer
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Navajo Nation said Tuesday that it disagrees with the Biden administration's proposal to ban oil and gas drilling within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Canyon in New Mexico, and instead prefers a smaller buffer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rittenhouse jury concludes deliberations without verdict, will return Wednesday
Rittenhouse jury concludes deliberations without verdict, will return Wednesday
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement