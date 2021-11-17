Apple to allow users to repair their own devices in U.S. beginning next year

1/4

New iPhone 13s are displayed during launch day at an Apple store in Tokyo, Japan, on September 13. UPI Photo | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- In a stark departure from tradition, tech giant Apple announced on Wednesday that iPhone and other device users in the United States will soon be able to do repairs themselves. The company detailed the self service repair program and said it will begin early next year. Advertisement

The change marks a departure from the norm, as Apple has always been reluctant to allow users to fix their own devices.

The company said users will be able to order repair items for its iPhone 12 and 13 first, followed later by items to repair personal computers.

Apple said the program is starting in the United States and will expand to other nations throughout 2022.

Users making their own repairs will also be able to access technical manuals from Apple for assistance.

There are presently more than 5,000 authorized service providers and 2,000 independent repair providers who have access to the parts, tools and manuals.

Apple said the program will initially focus on allowing users to make common repairs, like display, battery and camera, and will offer more tools later.

Advertisement

Apple still recommends professional repairs as opposed to users handling them themselves.

"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said in a statement.

"In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we're providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs."