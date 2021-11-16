Trending
Nov. 16, 2021 / 7:19 AM

After release in Myanmar, U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to arrive in Michigan

By UPI Staff
After release in Myanmar, U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to arrive in Michigan
U.S. journalist Danny Fenster (C) is seen Monday with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson (center-left) and members of his team at the airport in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on his way to Qatar. From Qatar, he would board a flight for the United States. Photo by Myanmar Military Information via EPA-EFE

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Newly freed American journalist Danny Fenster is returning home to the United States on Tuesday. And his family says they hope he'll stay this time.

Fenster, 37, was freed from a Myanmar prison on Monday, three days after he was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for purportedly spreading false and inflammatory information as an editor for the banned outlet Myanmar Now.

Fenster, however, left Myanmar Now more than a year ago to work for Frontier Myanmar. Monday, he was released with help from former U.S. diplomat and New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. After leaving Myanmar, Fenster stopped in Qatar en route to the United States.

During the stopover, Fenster told reporters that he'd been arrested and held in captivity "for no reason," according to The New York Times.

Fenster was one of several local and foreign journalists arrested by Myanmar's junta government, which ousted the civilian government in a coup in February. He was the first foreign journalist to be sentenced for a major offense. He was sentenced to 11 years hard labor on Friday, but faced decades behind bars on other possible charges.

Fenster's family said they're "overjoyed" for him to return home to southern Michigan.

"We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as our friends and the public who have expressed their support and stood by our sides as we endured these long and difficult months," the family said, according to the Times.

Buddy Fenster, the journalist's father, said that he plans to encourage his son to stay in the United States for a while.

"I'm just going to hug him and say, Danny, let's get you some food -- I'm gonna fatten you up and please stay in this country for a little while longer," he told WJBK-TV in Detroit.

"We just let him know that we loved him and we have been working from day one to get him home."

