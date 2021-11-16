Bitcoin falls below $60,000 just days after soaring to record high

Both cryptocurrencies soared to record highs last week, with bitcoin topping at $68,530 and ethereum $4,837. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- After reaching a record high of more than $68,000 last week, the value of bitcoin tumbled on Tuesday. The value sank to below $59,000 early Tuesday before reaching back above $60,000. Advertisement

Analysts say the fall was expected given the cryptocurrency's successful run last week.

"It's a combination of long liquidations and market makers getting rid of their risky exposure," Laurent Kssis, director of CEC Capital, told CoinDesk.

Ethereum, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, fell by about 6% on Monday to $4,229.

Both cryptocurrencies soared to record highs last week, with bitcoin topping at $68,530 and ethereum $4,837.

There are more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies listed on the CoinMarketCap exchange.