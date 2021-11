Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced in a statement on Tuesday. "Like so many of our friends and neighbors, Congressman Perry has tested positive for COVID-19," his office said.

Perry was experiencing "quite mild" symptoms and will continue working while quarantining at home as directed by the House physician, the statement added.

The congressman's office also said it would not provide further comment as "this is a personal health matter."

Perry's announcement comes a day after he was elected chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.