Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 2:32 AM

Son of ex-Panamanian president extradited to U.S.

By Darryl Coote
Son of ex-Panamanian president extradited to U.S.
Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, son to former Panamanian President Ricardo Alberto Martinelli, was extradited to the United States on Monday to face money laundering charges. Pool File Photo by Win McNamee/UP
| License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Guatemala has extradited to the United States the son of a former Panamanian president on accusations of conspiring to launder millions of dollars in bribes as part of a scheme that has embroiled several high-ranking Latin American government officials.

The Justice Department announced that Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, 39, was extradited to the United States on Monday to face an indictment filed against him and his 42-year-old brother, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, on money laundering offenses.

Advertisement

The pair, sons to former Panamanian President Ricardo Alberto Martinelli, were arrested in July of last year at a Guatemala airport on request by the United States on charges of laundering some $28 million in bribe payments made by and at the direction of Brazilian-based construction company Odebrecht during their father's 2009-2014 term.

Odebrecht pleaded guilty in December of 2016 for using employees and agents to conduct a massive bribery scheme in which it paid more than $700 million in bribes to public and foreign officials to obtain and retain business advantages around the world.

RELATED For 2nd time, judge in Ahmaud Arbery case refuses to bar civil rights icon from court

The charging document states the brothers laundered the money as part of the scheme for the benefit of an unnamed close relative who was also a high-ranking Panama government official through managing secret bank accounts held in the names of shell companies.

Advertisement

"Many of these financial transactions were in U.S. dollars and were made through U.S. banks, some of which were located in New York," the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors said Luis Martinelli Linares enriched himself by millions of dollars through the scheme, which he spent on luxury items such as a yacht and a Miami condominium.

RELATED Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders for defying subpoena in Jan. 6 inquiry

According to a court document filed Monday by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York in support of the court issuing a permanent order for his detention, Luis Martinelli Linares had engaged U.S. counsel in plea discussions in June of last year prior to his arrest but slipped across the U.S. border into the Bahamas by boat where a private jet attempted to return him to Panama.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the plane landed in Costa Rica and then El Salvador from where he traveled by car in hopes of getting to Panama but was arrested in Guatemala while attempting to board a private family yet.

Odebrecht was ordered to pay at least $3.5 billion in penalties as part of its plea deal to resolve charges in its global bribery scheme that ran from at least 2001 and has implicated former government leaders, including former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and former Peruvian President Alan Garcia who died by self-inflicted gunshot wound in April of 2019 as police arrived to arrest him on bribery charges.

Advertisement
RELATED Two charged in Sweden after children fall from 'great height'

Latest Headlines

Biden proposes 20-year ban on Chaco Canyon drilling at Tribal Nations Summit
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden proposes 20-year ban on Chaco Canyon drilling at Tribal Nations Summit
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Monday efforts to improve protections for Native American tribal lands and traditions, including a proposed 20-year ban on oil and gas drilling at Chaco Canyon in New Mexico.
Joe Biden seeks 'commonsense guardrails' in virtual summit with Xi Jinping
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Joe Biden seeks 'commonsense guardrails' in virtual summit with Xi Jinping
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. and China must establish "common-sense guardrails" during a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.
U.S., Canada, Britain sanction Nicaraguan officials over 'pantomime elections'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Canada, Britain sanction Nicaraguan officials over 'pantomime elections'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The United States, Canada and Britain leveled coordinated sanctions against Nicaraguan officials on Monday in response to last week's presidential election they say was rigged by President Daniel Ortega.
Kyle Rittenhouse jury to begin deliberations Tuesday after closing arguments
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse jury to begin deliberations Tuesday after closing arguments
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Attorneys gave their closing arguments in Wisconsin on Monday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, and the jury will deliberate Tuesday and deliver a highly anticipated verdict
California gas prices reach record high for 2nd consecutive day
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California gas prices reach record high for 2nd consecutive day
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The average price for gasoline in California reached another all-time high Monday, topping out at $4.682 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.
New York City advises COVID-19 boosters be made available to all adults
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New York City advises COVID-19 boosters be made available to all adults
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi on Monday issued an advisory calling on healthcare providers in the city to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to anyone older than 18 years old.
Six teens injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Six teens injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Six teenagers were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting incident near a high school in suburban Denver on Monday, authorities said. 
Congress returns: House to vote on $1.75T social spending plan as Senate eyes defense funding
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Congress returns: House to vote on $1.75T social spending plan as Senate eyes defense funding
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Congress returns Monday and both chambers plan to prioritize two tracks as their first orders of business -- President Biden's $1 trillion-plus social spending plan in the House, and a hefty defense bill in the Senate.
Amazon to pay California $500,000 for failing to disclose COVID-19 cases to workers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amazon to pay California $500,000 for failing to disclose COVID-19 cases to workers
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon agreed to pay $500,000 to California's government and to change its workplace practices after allegedly failing to properly inform employees of COVID-19 cases in their workplaces.
Biden signs $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill at White House ceremony
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden signs $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill at White House ceremony
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Declaring "America is moving again," President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law during a formal ceremony on the White House South Lawn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
Kyle Rittenhouse jury to begin deliberations Tuesday after closing arguments
Kyle Rittenhouse jury to begin deliberations Tuesday after closing arguments
Congress returns: House to vote on $1.75T social spending plan as Senate eyes defense funding
Congress returns: House to vote on $1.75T social spending plan as Senate eyes defense funding
British police say explosion outside Liverpool hospital was 'terrorist' attack
British police say explosion outside Liverpool hospital was 'terrorist' attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement