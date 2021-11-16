Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 2:44 PM

Ohio sues Facebook alleging it misled the public about effect on children

By Sommer Brokaw

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta over accusations the company misled the public about the negative effects its products have on the health and wellbeing of children.

The lawsuit alleges that between April 29 and Oct. 21, Facebook and some senior executives violated federal security law by misleading shareholders about how its products can harm children.

Advertisement

It also alleges that the company's platforms facilitate division, and favor high-profile users, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other company officials knew they were making false statements about the safety, security and privacy of its platforms.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and other investors said the truth emerging over roughly a month caused a devaluation in Facebook's stock of $54.08 per share, costing OPERS and other Facebook investors $100 billion.

RELATED Facebook to ban targeted ads geared for 'sensitive' issues like politics, religion

Plaintiffs cited Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who testified in the Senate last month that the social media company knew its products harmed children and facilitated division, but failed to make necessary changes because it was more concerned about profit.

Advertisement

They also cited the Wall Street Journal's reporting in September, which showed that Facebook's cross-check shields millions of celebrities, politicians, and other high profile users from its normal content moderation rules. The company admitted in internal documents obtained by WSJ for the article: "We are not actually doing what we say we do publicly."

Last month, Facebook's oversight board similarly found that the platform lacks transparency about a program shielding high-profile users from content moderation rules.

RELATED Facebook ditches facial recognition feature, to delete data

"Facebook said it was looking out for our children and weeding out online trolls, but in reality was creating misery and divisiveness for profit," Yost said in a statement Monday. "We are not people to Mark Zuckerberg, we are the product and we are being used against each other out of greed."

The complaint refers to the parent company as Facebook for ease of reference, but noted that Facebook changed the corporate name of its parent company to Meta late last month.

Along with seeking to recover $100 billion, the lawsuit also calls for Facebook to make significant reforms to ensure it does not mislead the public about its internal practices.

Advertisement
RELATED Social media reunites Pennsylvania man with lost wedding band

Meta spokesperson Joe Osborne said in a statement emailed to The Verge the lawsuit is "without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously."

CNBC similarly confirmed a Meta spokesperson called the suit "without merit."

Yost plans to ask the court to appoint OPERS as the lead plaintiff in his Facebook securities fraud action by a December 27 deadline, and has welcomed other Facebook investors to join him in holding the company and its executives accountable.

As of December 31, 2020, OPERS managed assets of approximately $125 billion on behalf of more than 1.1 million active members, retirees, and beneficiaries, according to the lawsuit.

The system "purchased shares of Facebook Class A common stock at artificially inflated prices" period between April 29 and Oct. 21, and "suffered damages as a result of the violations of the federal securities laws alleged," according to the lawsuit.

In May, Yost joined 43 other attorneys general in sending a letter to Zuckerberg urging him to halt plans to introduce Instagram app for kids.

In late September, Facebook halted Instagram Kids to study the issue of child safety.

Latest Headlines

Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
AccuWeather meteorologists are cautioning that a major storm could prove disruptive for millions of Americans who are planning to get a head start on Thanksgiving travel.
Care workers rally in D.C., call on Congress to pass Biden's $1.75T social spending bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Care workers rally in D.C., call on Congress to pass Biden's $1.75T social spending bill
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Representatives of the care economy participated in a march at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, calling for lawmakers to pass a $1.75 trillion social spending bill that they say would create hundreds of thousands of jobs.
House panel mulls ending forced arbitration in workplace sex assault disputes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House panel mulls ending forced arbitration in workplace sex assault disputes
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lawmakers reached a moment of consensus on Tuesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing: Forced arbitration clauses in employment contracts can be harmful to sexual assault victims.
Mayor: NYC's New Year's Eve revelers must be fully vaccinated
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mayor: NYC's New Year's Eve revelers must be fully vaccinated
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to come to New York City's Times Square to enjoy traditional New Year's Eve ceremonies, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference Tuesday.
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added four more European countries to its list of high-risk countries for travel as COVID-19 surges emerge.
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams enters Democratic race for N.Y. governor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams enters Democratic race for N.Y. governor
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Democrat Jumaane Williams, New York City's Public Advocate who ran for lieutenant governor of New York three years ago, announced Tuesday that he's now running for governor.
Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier announces she won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier announces she won't seek re-election
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in 2022.
Despite rising costs, Americans spent more on retail sales in October
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Despite rising costs, Americans spent more on retail sales in October
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Americans spent more at businesses and online during the month of October than most experts predicted -- giving the economy a 1.7% boost, and indicating that higher inflation isn't deterring some shoppers.
After release from Myanmar prison, American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
After release from Myanmar prison, American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Newly freed American journalist Danny Fenster returned home to the United States on Tuesday, where his family says they hope he'll stay this time.
Bitcoin falls below $60,000 just days after soaring to record high
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bitcoin falls below $60,000 just days after soaring to record high
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- After reaching a record high of more than $68,000 last week, the value of bitcoin tumbled to below $60,000 on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement