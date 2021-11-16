Mayor: NYC's New Year's Eve revelers must be fully vaccinated

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to come to New York City's Times Square to enjoy traditional New Year's Eve ceremonies, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference Tuesday.

Attendees will be asked to prove their vaccination status before being allowed into Times Square. He said those who cannot show vaccination status because of a disability will be allowed if they can show negative COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of coming to the event.

"We want to welcome all those hundreds of thousands of folks, but everyone needs to be vaccinated," de Blasio said. "Join the crowd, join the joy, join a historic moment as New York City provides further evidence to the world that we are 100% back."

Children 5 and under will be allowed to attend if they come with a fully-vaccinated adult.

A year ago, Times Square was empty of New Year's Eve revelers, with few first responders and medical professionals allowed to watch from socially distant areas. Masks will be required as well.

Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, said over the past several months, foot traffic in Times Square is up by 50% and last Saturday more than 370,000 visited the location. He said more than 1 million have attended Broadway shows.

NYC rings in the New Year