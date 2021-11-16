Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 1:40 PM

Mayor: NYC's New Year's Eve revelers must be fully vaccinated

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to come to New York City's Times Square to enjoy traditional New Year's Eve ceremonies, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference Tuesday.

Attendees will be asked to prove their vaccination status before being allowed into Times Square. He said those who cannot show vaccination status because of a disability will be allowed if they can show negative COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of coming to the event.

Advertisement

"We want to welcome all those hundreds of thousands of folks, but everyone needs to be vaccinated," de Blasio said. "Join the crowd, join the joy, join a historic moment as New York City provides further evidence to the world that we are 100% back."

Children 5 and under will be allowed to attend if they come with a fully-vaccinated adult.

A year ago, Times Square was empty of New Year's Eve revelers, with few first responders and medical professionals allowed to watch from socially distant areas. Masks will be required as well.

Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, said over the past several months, foot traffic in Times Square is up by 50% and last Saturday more than 370,000 visited the location. He said more than 1 million have attended Broadway shows.

Advertisement

NYC rings in the New Year

Confetti falls after midnight in celebration of the start of 2020 during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York City, on Wednesday. An estimated 1 million revelers stood in Times Square and over 1 billion watched worldwide waiting for the traditional Waterford Crystal ball to drop bringing in 2020. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Read More

D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate Dr. Vivek Murthy: Blocking vaccine mandate would be a 'setback for public health' Appeals court extends hold on Biden's vaccine, testing for private businesses

Latest Headlines

House panel mulls ending forced arbitration in workplace sex assault disputes
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
House panel mulls ending forced arbitration in workplace sex assault disputes
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lawmakers reached a moment of consensus on Tuesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing: Forced arbitration clauses in employment contracts can be harmful to sexual assault victims.
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added four more European countries to its list of high-risk countries for travel as COVID-19 surges emerge.
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams enters Democratic race for N.Y. governor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams enters Democratic race for N.Y. governor
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Democrat Jumaane Williams, New York City's Public Advocate who ran for lieutenant governor of New York three years ago, announced Tuesday that he's now running for governor.
Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier announces she won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier announces she won't seek re-election
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in 2022.
Despite rising costs, Americans spent more on retail sales in October
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Despite rising costs, Americans spent more on retail sales in October
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Americans spent more at businesses and online during the month of October than most experts predicted -- giving the economy a 1.7% boost, and indicating that higher inflation isn't deterring some shoppers.
After release from Myanmar prison, American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in U.S.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
After release from Myanmar prison, American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Newly freed American journalist Danny Fenster returned home to the United States on Tuesday, where his family says they hope he'll stay this time.
Bitcoin falls below $60,000 just days after soaring to record high
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bitcoin falls below $60,000 just days after soaring to record high
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- After reaching a record high of more than $68,000 last week, the value of bitcoin tumbled to below $60,000 on Tuesday.
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A top judicial panel is expected to stage a lottery on Tuesday to decide which federal court will ultimately decide all the legal challenges to one of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Twelve Kenosha, Wis., jurors could deliver a verdict Tuesday in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three protesters during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Maryland city mayor charged with posting revenge porn online
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Maryland city mayor charged with posting revenge porn online
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The mayor of a Maryland city has been arrested and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge pornography online.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
Community drugstores are disappearing from rural America
Community drugstores are disappearing from rural America
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement