Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 7:55 PM

Navajo Nation opposes Biden's drilling ban at Chaco Canyon, wants smaller buffer

By Danielle Haynes
1/4
Navajo Nation opposes Biden's drilling ban at Chaco Canyon, wants smaller buffer
The Chaco Culture National Historic Park in New Mexico is considered a UNESCO World Heritage site. File Photo by Brendakochevar/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Navajo Nation said Tuesday that it disagrees with the Biden administration's proposal to ban oil and gas drilling within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Canyon in New Mexico, and instead prefers a smaller buffer.

The Navajo Nation's Council -- the legislative body of the government -- called on the administration to work with Navajo leaders regarding the proposed 20-year ban on drilling around the Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Advertisement

"The Biden administration bypassed previous requests to Congress for field hearings and for leaders to hear directly from our Navajo families affected in the Chaco Canyon region," a statement from Speaker Seth Damon said.

"The position of the Navajo Nation Council is for the creation of a 5-mile buffer within and around this sacred site. It is important that the federal government consider and work with our Navajo allottees to further advance development.

RELATED Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle

"The administration must respect our tribal sovereignty and what the government-to-government relationship entails."

President Joe Biden's administration announced the proposed protections around the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico on Monday while holding a Tribal Nations summit at the White House. The White House described the greater Chaco region as one of "great cultural, spiritual and historical significance to many Pueblos and Indian Tribes" which contains "thousands of artifacts that date back more than 1,000 years."

Advertisement

Chaco cultural sites were listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987 and are one of only 24 such sites in the United States.

RELATED California lawmaker accepted donations from oil firm linked to spill in her district

The proposal, under consideration by the Interior Department, doesn't apply to individual allotments owned by private, state or Tribal entities. But Rickie Nez, Navajo Resources and Development Committee chairman, indicated the proposed ban would prevent Navajo families from leasing their allotments.

"Protecting the interests of the Navajo people in the Eastern Agency is vital to our roles as the governing of the Navajo Nation," Nez said. "We must ensure the livelihood of Navajo allotted land owners in the greater Chaco Canyon area are maintained."

Nez called on the Biden administration to work with the Navajo Nation on the issue.

The Interior Department on Tuesday announced the formation of a new Secretary's Tribal Advisory Committee to provide a way for Tribal leaders to converse directly with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

"Tribes need a seat at the decision making table before policies are made that impact their communities. The creation of this new Tribal Advisory Committee is a timely and much-needed development that will ensure Tribal leaders can engage at the highest levels of the department on the issues that matter most to their people," Haaland said.

Advertisement

Scenes from the great outdoors around the world

Visitors walk down paths in Forest Park, enjoying 72 degree temperatures as the trees are in full fall colors in St. Louis on November 8, 2021. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Rittenhouse jury concludes deliberations without verdict, will return Wednesday
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Rittenhouse jury concludes deliberations without verdict, will return Wednesday
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Jurors hearing the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse ended deliberations without delivering a verdict Tuesday and plan to return for more deliberations Wednesday morning.
House memo: 'Minor security lapses' left companies vulnerable to ransomware
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House memo: 'Minor security lapses' left companies vulnerable to ransomware
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A memo by the House Oversight and Reform Committee found that "relatively minor security lapses," led to ransomware attacks on CNA Financial Corporation, JBS USA and Colonial Pipeline.
U.S. markets draw near records behind strong consumer data
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. markets draw near records behind strong consumer data
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drew within 1% of their record highs as U.S. markets rose behind strong October consumer data.
Wildfire in northern Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wildfire in northern Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in northern Colorado ordered evacuations Tuesday after a wildfire broke out in Estes Park.
DHS Secretary Mayorkas grilled on 'broken' immigration system
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DHS Secretary Mayorkas grilled on 'broken' immigration system
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Republican senators grilled Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, criticizing the handling of migrants at the southern border and Afghan refugees.
Wyoming Republican Party leaders no longer recognize Liz Cheney in party
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wyoming Republican Party leaders no longer recognize Liz Cheney in party
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Wyoming Republican Party leaders no longer recognize Congresswoman Liz Cheney as a member of the party.
Biden visits New Hampshire, is 'confident' Congress will pass social spending bill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden visits New Hampshire, is 'confident' Congress will pass social spending bill
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he's "confident" Congress will pass his $1.7 trillion social spending bill after lawmakers worked together to approve the new infrastructure legislation he signed into law this week.
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
AccuWeather meteorologists are cautioning that a major storm could prove disruptive for millions of Americans who are planning to get a head start on Thanksgiving travel.
Care workers rally in D.C., call on Congress to pass Biden's $1.75T social spending bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Care workers rally in D.C., call on Congress to pass Biden's $1.75T social spending bill
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Representatives of the care economy participated in a march at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, calling for lawmakers to pass a $1.75 trillion social spending bill that they say would create hundreds of thousands of jobs.
Ohio sues Facebook alleging it misled the public about effect on children
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ohio sues Facebook alleging it misled the public about effect on children
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta over accusations the company misled the public about the negative effects its products have on children.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rittenhouse jury concludes deliberations without verdict, will return Wednesday
Rittenhouse jury concludes deliberations without verdict, will return Wednesday
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement