Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 4:33 PM

DHS Secretary Mayorkas grilled on 'broken' immigration system

By Ali McCadden, Medill News Service
1/4
DHS Secretary Mayorkas grilled on 'broken' immigration system
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on immigration Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol.  Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Republican senators grilled Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, criticizing the department's handling of migrants at the southern border and Afghan evacuees.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the lead Republican on the committee, started off the criticism by telling Mayorkas that he has been running the Department of Homeland Security like a "fan club" to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and, therefore, "shouldn't be surprised when you have an immigration crisis on your hands."

Advertisement

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, followed up by displaying a poster-size photo of an immigration facility in Donna, Texas, demanding that Mayorkas tell the committee how many children are in the "Biden cages" in that facility.

"Has any Democratic member of this committee given a damn enough to see the children being locked up by [President] Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris because of your failed immigration policies?" Cruz asked.

RELATED DHS: U.S. faces 'heightened' terrorism threat this holiday season

Mayorkas rejected the use of the word "cages." Throughout the hearing, he was peppered with questions about specific numbers of different categories of migrants and Afghan evacuees, but generally didn't answer and struggled to get a word in as senators hammered him with questions.

Advertisement

Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Mayorkas inherited a department "riddled in chaos" from the Trump administration. According to Customs and Border Protection, an estimated 1.7 million undocumented immigrants attempted to enter the United States this year, the most in 61 years.

Durbin said Mayorkas' responsibilities to oversee the operation to resettle Afghan evacuees while managing migration are daunting.

RELATED Biden administration again seeks to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

A focus for Republican lawmakers' questions was that the Biden administration's stance on immigration is too lenient.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., accused President Joe Biden of having open borders, while Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked Mayorkas whether DHS's "non-enforcement policy" is encouraging greater numbers of migrants to come to the United States.

In response, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey defended Mayorkas and the Biden administration. He said the dramatic increase in crossings at the southern border began in 2019 during Donald Trump's administration and can be attributed to external pressures like the pandemic.

RELATED Biden admin. bars immigration enforcement in 'protected areas'

Other GOP lawmakers focused on Afghanistan. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., repeatedly asked Mayorkas what percentage of Afghan evacuees were vetted before they were flown to the United States in the wake of U.S. troop withdrawal. Mayorkas, initially answering 100%, dropped his answer down to 99% after Graham reminded him that he was under oath.

Advertisement

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asked the secretary how many Afghans were given in-person interviews before coming to the United States, reminding Mayorkas that the 9/11 Commission has recommended in-person interviews since 2001.

"Are you not tracking it? You run the department, why do you not know?" Hawley said.

Mayorkas responded that DHS conducted in-person interviews for those whose biometric information -- including fingerprints and photographs -- set off red flags in law enforcement databases.

Multiple Democratic senators said only Congress can truly fix the U.S. immigration system. Durbin said he is working to pass immigration reform through the reconciliation bill.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., agreed, saying, "We in Congress must act. Simply grandstanding and fingerpointing isn't going to solve a broken immigration system."

Latest Headlines

Wildfire in northern Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Wildfire in northern Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in northern Colorado ordered evacuations Tuesday after a wildfire broke out in Estes Park.
Wyoming Republican Party leaders no longer recognize Liz Cheney in party
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wyoming Republican Party leaders no longer recognize Liz Cheney in party
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Wyoming Republican Party leaders no longer recognize Congresswoman Liz Cheney as a member of the party.
Biden visits New Hampshire, is 'confident' Congress will pass social spending bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden visits New Hampshire, is 'confident' Congress will pass social spending bill
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he's "confident" Congress will pass his $1.7 trillion social spending bill after lawmakers worked together to approve the new infrastructure legislation he signed into law this week.
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
AccuWeather meteorologists are cautioning that a major storm could prove disruptive for millions of Americans who are planning to get a head start on Thanksgiving travel.
Care workers rally in D.C., call on Congress to pass Biden's $1.75T social spending bill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Care workers rally in D.C., call on Congress to pass Biden's $1.75T social spending bill
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Representatives of the care economy participated in a march at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, calling for lawmakers to pass a $1.75 trillion social spending bill that they say would create hundreds of thousands of jobs.
Ohio sues Facebook alleging it misled the public about effect on children
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ohio sues Facebook alleging it misled the public about effect on children
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta over accusations the company misled the public about the negative effects its products have on children.
House panel mulls ending forced arbitration in workplace sex assault disputes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House panel mulls ending forced arbitration in workplace sex assault disputes
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lawmakers reached a moment of consensus on Tuesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing: Forced arbitration clauses in employment contracts can be harmful to sexual assault victims.
Mayor: NYC's New Year's Eve revelers must be fully vaccinated
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mayor: NYC's New Year's Eve revelers must be fully vaccinated
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to come to New York City's Times Square to enjoy traditional New Year's Eve ceremonies, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference Tuesday.
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added four more European countries to its list of high-risk countries for travel as COVID-19 surges emerge.
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams enters Democratic race for N.Y. governor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams enters Democratic race for N.Y. governor
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Democrat Jumaane Williams, New York City's Public Advocate who ran for lieutenant governor of New York three years ago, announced Tuesday that he's now running for governor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement