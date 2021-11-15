Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2021 / 11:23 AM

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders for defying subpoena in Jan. 6 inquiry

By UPI Staff
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders for defying subpoena in Jan. 6 inquiry
Former White House adviser Steve Bannon exits federal court in New York City on August 20, 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon, an ally to former President Donald Trump and senior White House adviser, surrendered to federal agents in Washington, D.C., on Monday to face charges over his decision to defy congressional subpoenas investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

Bannon turned himself in Monday morning and was later photographed by news media walking with agents outside the FBI field office in Washington.

Bannon, 67, was indicted on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena in September to give a deposition in the case and refusing to turn over documents sought by the House Jan. 6 committee.

Outside the FBI field office on Monday, Bannon remained defiant.

RELATED Steve Bannon indicted for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena

"I don't want anybody to take their eye off the ball for what we do every day... We're taking down the Biden regime," he said, according to The Washington Post.

Bannon was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Because he was one of Trump's top advisers, Bannon was subpoenaed by the committee for information and documents that may shed light on the role of the Trump White House in the Capitol assault, which resulted in several deaths.

RELATED Former Trump aide Mark Meadows fails to appear before Jan. 6 panel

A mob of radical Trump supporters broke into the Capitol to disrupt the official certification of Joe Biden as president-elect. A number of police officers were also injured in the attack, during which the mob sought out then-Vice President Mike Pence and certain members of Congress after they'd broken into the building.

Each count of contempt carries a 30-day minimum jail sentence and a maximum of one year, along with a fine between $100 and $1,000.

Bannon left the White House in 2017 and now hosts the right-wing "War Room" podcast.

RELATED Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, eight others

Bannon's surrender came just a few days after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also defied a congressional subpoena, which is likewise expected to draw a contempt charge.

Trump was impeached for a second time in the weeks before he left office, for inciting the Capitol attack. The Republican-held Senate, however, acquitted him of the charge.

Latest Headlines

Sen. Patrick Leahy, longest-serving Democrat, announces retirement
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Sen. Patrick Leahy, longest-serving Democrat, announces retirement
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The longest-serving Democrat in the Senate, Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont, told reporters Monday he will not seek re-election -- the sixth senator to announce his retirement.
Biden to announce support for tribal nations at summit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to announce support for tribal nations at summit
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce on Monday efforts to improve protections for Native American tribal lands and traditions along with public safety.
Survey finds many planning precautions for holiday gatherings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Survey finds many planning precautions for holiday gatherings
A new survey finds many Americans will be tempering their holiday excitement with some caution: Researchers discovered that nearly three-fourths plan to celebrate only with household members.
Congress returns: House to vote on $1.75T social spending plan as Senate eyes defense funding
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Congress returns: House to vote on $1.75T social spending plan as Senate eyes defense funding
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Congress returns Monday and both chambers plan to prioritize two tracks as their first orders of business -- President Biden's $1 trillion-plus social spending plan in the House, and a hefty defense bill in the Senate.
Military moves, Taiwan expected to be chief focus of first Biden-Xi virtual meeting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Military moves, Taiwan expected to be chief focus of first Biden-Xi virtual meeting
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will hold a high-stakes virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the first such meeting of the leaders since Biden took office 10 months ago.
Beto O'Rourke says he's running for Texas governor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Beto O'Rourke says he's running for Texas governor
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Beto O'Rourke is running for Texas governor, challenging Republican Greg Abbott in a clash of two of the state's biggest politicians.
Watch live: Closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, WIs.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, WIs.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Attorneys are set to begin giving their closing arguments in Wisconsin on Monday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and the jury would get the case immediately afterward to deliver a highly anticipated verdict.
Japan's former Princess Mako and commoner husband move to NYC
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Japan's former Princess Mako and commoner husband move to NYC
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former Japanese Princess Mako and her commoner husband have arrived in the United States after leaving behind her royal life -- and swells of mounting criticisms -- in Japan.
Biden names Mitch Landrieu to oversee $1T infrastructure plan
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden names Mitch Landrieu to oversee $1T infrastructure plan
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A head of President Joe Biden signing his historic $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday, the White House announced he tapped Mitch Landrieu, a former New Orleans mayor, to oversee its implementation.
9-year-old boy hurt at Houston's Astroworld becomes 10th person to die
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
9-year-old boy hurt at Houston's Astroworld becomes 10th person to die
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old boy who was injured when a crowd surged during the Astroworld Music festival has died, lifting the death toll for the event to 10, officials said.
