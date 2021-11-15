Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders for defying subpoena in Jan. 6 inquiry

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon exits federal court in New York City on August 20, 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon, an ally to former President Donald Trump and senior White House adviser, surrendered to federal agents in Washington, D.C., on Monday to face charges over his decision to defy congressional subpoenas investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Bannon turned himself in Monday morning and was later photographed by news media walking with agents outside the FBI field office in Washington.

Bannon, 67, was indicted on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena in September to give a deposition in the case and refusing to turn over documents sought by the House Jan. 6 committee.

Outside the FBI field office on Monday, Bannon remained defiant.

"I don't want anybody to take their eye off the ball for what we do every day... We're taking down the Biden regime," he said, according to The Washington Post.

Bannon was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Because he was one of Trump's top advisers, Bannon was subpoenaed by the committee for information and documents that may shed light on the role of the Trump White House in the Capitol assault, which resulted in several deaths.

A mob of radical Trump supporters broke into the Capitol to disrupt the official certification of Joe Biden as president-elect. A number of police officers were also injured in the attack, during which the mob sought out then-Vice President Mike Pence and certain members of Congress after they'd broken into the building.

Each count of contempt carries a 30-day minimum jail sentence and a maximum of one year, along with a fine between $100 and $1,000.

Bannon left the White House in 2017 and now hosts the right-wing "War Room" podcast.

Bannon's surrender came just a few days after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also defied a congressional subpoena, which is likewise expected to draw a contempt charge.

Trump was impeached for a second time in the weeks before he left office, for inciting the Capitol attack. The Republican-held Senate, however, acquitted him of the charge.