Nov. 15, 2021 / 9:12 AM

Closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse trial begin in Kenosha Monday

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to begin giving their closing arguments in Wisconsin on Monday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and the jury would get the case immediately afterward to deliver a highly anticipated verdict.

Attorneys presented their case last week against Rittenhouse, who's charged with reckless homicide in the first degree for killing two men last year during protests in Kenosha, Wis., following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

While the facts are not in dispute, that he used a military-style AR-15 in the shooting, Rittenhouse's defense is rooted in claims that he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the unrest in Kenosha in August 2020. He's also charged with first-degree attempted homicide for shooting medic Gaige Grosskreutz.

Prosecutors have essentially argued that Rittenhouse packed up his gun and traveled from his home in Antioch, Ill., to Kenosha looking for a fight. They say he acted recklessly during the chaos of the demonstrations and never had cause to believe that deadly force was necessary against Rosenbaum and Huber, who were both unarmed.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, said on the witness stand last week that he traveled to Kenosha to help protect other people's property from rioters.

Photo courtesy Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

On Monday, attorneys for both sides were scheduled to take a little more than two hours each to deliver their closing arguments before turning the case over to the jury.

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has been the target of substantial criticism over the course of the trial -- for various behaviors, including making an ethnicity-based joke and ruling that Rosenbaum and Huber could not be referred to as "victims" -- will give final instructions to the jury before they retire to deliberate.

While Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in connection with the shootings, Schroeder also will allow the jury to consider lesser charges -- a count of second-degree intentional homicide and another unspecified charge in Huber's shooting. He said a second-degree charge could not be considered in Rosenbaum's shooting.

Aside from the homicide charges, Rittenhouse faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for firing his rifle at two people who were not hit.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers agreed over the weekend to activate about 500 National Guard troops in the Kenosha area in case of unrest after the verdict.

