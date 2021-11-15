Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Nov. 15, 2021 / 10:06 AM

Military moves, Taiwan expected to be chief focus of first Biden-Xi virtual meeting

By Clyde Hughes
Military moves, Taiwan expected to be chief focus of first Biden-Xi virtual meeting
Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping meet in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 14, 2012. The men, now leaders of their respective countries, will hold their first bilateral meeting on Monday night. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will hold a high-stakes virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the first such meeting of the leaders since Biden took office 10 months ago.

The virtual meeting will be the second direct conversation between Biden and Xi in three months. The two spoke by phone in September.

Biden and Xi are expected to go over ground at Monday's meeting that covers a multitude of concerns on the U.S. side, chiefly human rights, military aggression from Beijing and Taiwan.

"The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and [China], as well as ways to work together where our interests align," the White House said in a statement.

"Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns."

The meeting will occur at 7:45 p.m. EST, according to the White House schedule.

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone in September, but Monday's will be their first full-fledged bilateral meeting, which they will attend remotely. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

The discussions are also expected to focus on other issues like trade, supply chain issues, COVID-19 and climate change.

"Our two countries are in a fundamentally different place with each other than we have been in the past," a senior administration official said, according to CNN. "It's a multi-faceted dynamic, it's complex and it does not have a historical parallel."

Lu Xiang, research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that a major factor in the talks will be how the U.S. government defines its relationship with China between "cooperation and competition."

"If the U.S. continues pursuing the rivalry strategy against China, it should be put under certain rules rather than building a small circle to contain China, which won't work," Lu told the Beijing state-run Global Times.

