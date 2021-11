1/4

Mako Komuro and husband Kei are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Sunday after arriving on a flight from Tokyo, Japan. Photo by EPA-EFE

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former Japanese Princess Mako and her commoner husband have arrived in the United States after leaving behind her royal life -- and swells of mounting criticisms -- in Japan. The former princess, Mako Komuro, departed Japan for the United States with husband Kei on Sunday. They left Tokyo bound for New York City. Advertisement

The couple arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday. They plan to live in New York City, where Kei Komuro works as a law clerk.

The couple were married on Oct. 26 in a move that was highly criticized by many in Japan, particularly because Mako's marriage to a commoner led her to give up her royal status.

Mako is the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko.

The couple were college sweethearts who said they wanted a peaceful life, and that marriage was a necessary choice. They became engaged in 2017.

Mako and Kei, both 30, also are said to have turned down a $1.3 million dowry that's typically offered when a princess leaves the royal family.

The Japanese couple have followed a similar path as Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, who also gave up royal life to live in the United States.