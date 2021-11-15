Georgia jailbreak: Officials say 3 of 5 escaped inmates still on the loose

Inmates Tyree Williams Jr., Brandon Pooler and Dennis Penix Jr. are still at large, police said. Image courtesy Georgia Bureau of Investigation Twitter/UPI



Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two of five inmates who escaped from a prison in Georgia have been recaptured, authorities said Monday. The prisoners broke out of the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center in central Georgia on Friday. Advertisement

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the escapees were Tyree Williams Jr., Brandon Pooler, Dennis Penix Jr., Lewis Wendell Evans and Tyree Jackson.

On Monday, police had Evans and Jackson back in custody.

After the men escaped from the prison, police say they stole a van. All five have violent criminal histories. Two are murder suspects.

Williams, 33, is charged in a deadly home invasion; Penix, 28, is charged in a deadly drug deal and Pooler, 24, is jailed on a child cruelty charge.

Police said the three remaining inmates may be armed with a taser gun. The U.S. Marshal's Office has offered a $5,000 reward for their recapture.