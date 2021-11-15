Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2021 / 7:09 PM

New York City advises COVID-19 boosters be made available to all adults

By Daniel Uria
New York City advises COVID-19 boosters be made available to all adults
New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi on Monday issued an advisory calling on healthcare providers in the city to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to anyone aged 18 or older. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Health officials in New York City on Monday encouraged healthcare providers to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to anyone age 18 or older.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi issued an advisory to all health care providers to ensure "there are no access barriers" to adults seeking their booster shot, citing concerns over rising cases as winter weather drives people inside.

"Clinicians should allow adult patients to determine their own risk of exposure, based on their individual circumstances," he said. "In practice, this means that providers should not turn a patient away if they request a booster as long as they are 18 and older and it has been at least six months since a Moderna or Pfizer dose or at least two months since a Johnson & Johnson dose."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also encouraged residents to get a booster shot in a statement Monday.

RELATED Amazon to pay California $500,000 for failing to disclose COVID-19 cases to workers

"I am strongly encouraging all New Yorkers who live or work in a high-risk setting to get the booster," she said. "I received the booster, and believe none who feels they are at risk should be turned away from getting a COVID-19 booster shot. If you feel at risk, please get the booster."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also said the state would likely move to officially make boosters available to all adults soon.

"You can expect we're going to make this even more simple in the days ahead," he said. "We think this is a big step we can take with the holidays coming up. We need as many people boosted as possible, plain and simple."

RELATED Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge

Murphy also encouraged those who were unsure of their eligibility to seek out the booster shot.

"If you're in doubt, get the darn booster," he said.

Federal guidelines currently only allow boosters for individuals 65 years old and older; 18 years old and at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 due to existing medical conditions; or those whose jobs put them at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

RELATED Appeals court extends hold on Biden's vaccine, testing for private businesses

Last week, Pfizer requested that the Food and Drug Administration expand its emergency use authorization to include all individuals 18 years and older.

Some states, such as California, Colorado and New Mexico, have already expanded booster eligibility to all adults but U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Sunday stressed federal health agencies are working to "make especially sure that the booster shots are both safe and effective for the populations that are not currently eligible."

