Biden to announce support for tribal nations at summit

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce on Monday efforts to improve protections for Native American tribal lands and traditions along with public safety.
The announcements are expected to come as President Joe Biden holds the first Tribal Nations summit in five years at the White House. Biden is expected to participate in the summit at 11:20 a.m. EST.
"The White House Tribal Nations Summit is an opportunity to celebrate the progress we have made in this new Nation-to-Nation era and map out plans to improve outcomes for this generation of Native Americans and for the seven generations to come," the White House said in a statement.
Biden signed an executive order Monday for several departments to create a strategy to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans and to address "the epidemic of missing or murdered Indigenous peoples."