Biden to announce support for tribal nations at summit

President Joe Biden holds a cabinet meeting to discuss the implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure deal at the White House on Friday. Biden will address the Native American Summit Monday where he will talk about the benefits from the bill along with other measures. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce on Monday efforts to improve protections for Native American tribal lands and traditions along with public safety. The announcements are expected to come as President Joe Biden holds the first Tribal Nations summit in five years at the White House. Biden is expected to participate in the summit at 11:20 a.m. EST. Advertisement "The White House Tribal Nations Summit is an opportunity to celebrate the progress we have made in this new Nation-to-Nation era and map out plans to improve outcomes for this generation of Native Americans and for the seven generations to come," the White House said in a statement. Biden signed an executive order Monday for several departments to create a strategy to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans and to address "the epidemic of missing or murdered Indigenous peoples." RELATED CDC: Pandemic year 2020 saw decline in suicides in the United States

The order asked the Justice Department, Homeland Security and Department of the Interior, to provide support for tribal nations to implement "tribally centered" responses to safety and crime. It also directs Health and Human Services to develop a plan for prevention and survivor support initiatives.

"In its first year in office, the Biden-Harris Administration has begun a new era of tribal relations with the federal government, rooted in honesty and modeled on diplomacy that will support an improved and strengthened Nation-to-Nation relationship for decades to come," the White House said.

The administration said the infrastructure bill Biden will sign Monday and the proposed Build Back Better measure still being debated in Congress will provide "billions of dollars" to support Native American families with programs that will cut the costs of raising a family, along with easing healthcare costs along with addressing climate change.

"Investments in the Build Back Better Plan would bring record funding for Tribes in the areas of childcare and preschool programs," the White House said. "This transformative cradleboard to college funds will make it easier for Native women and other family providers to remain in the workforce and increase educational opportunities and outcomes for children."