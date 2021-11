1/5

Visitors check out a John Deer tractor, with a price tag of $540,000, at the Iowa State Fair, in Des Moines in 2019. The United Auto Workers said Friday that John Deere workers will vote on a contract that could end the month-long strike. File photo by Mike Theiler/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Striking workers at tractor company John Deere will again vote on an agreement that could end the month-long strike. The United Auto Workers, the union that represents the 10,000 striking workers, said in a statement issued Friday that the company had made its last, best and final offer that includes "modest modifications" made to the last proposed agreement presented on Nov. 2. Advertisement

The union said that the strike is ongoing and voting information will be provided to members.

The striking workers in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas have voted down two previous contracts and will vote on the third on Wednesday, reports the Des Moines Register. A spokesperson for John Deere previously told the paper that it would not increase its offer above the one rejected by members on Nov. 2.

The proposed agreement most recently voted down by union members would have given workers a 10% pay increase and shielded them from increased health insurance premiums.

It's not clear what will happen if the contract is voted down. Companies often describe an offer as "last, best and final" to signal they're at an impasse with a union, reports the Register. If the company declares an impasse, John Deere could offer the contract to individual workers willing to return. The move could spark a union challenge that would go before the National Labor Relations Board, initiating a long, arduous legal battle.

