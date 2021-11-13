Advertisement
Nov. 13, 2021 / 8:27 PM

Hackers send out 100,000 hoax emails after gaining access to FBI server

By Jake Thomas
A computer hacker breaks into a laptop. Taken on August 10, 2011. Photo by Christopher Schirner/Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/legalcode

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Hackers sent out "scary" spam emails to at least 100,000 accounts that appeared to be from a federal security agency, according to an anti-spam monitoring group.

The emails were sent out Friday warning their recipients of an impending cyber attack. They purported to come from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cyber Threat Detection and Analysis Group.

"They are causing a lot of disruption because the headers are real, they really are coming from FBI infrastructure," anti-spam monitoring group Spamhaus said on Twitter early Saturday morning. "They have no name or contact information in the .sig. Please beware!"

Spamhaus said that while the emails came from a government server, they are fake. The emails the message was sent to were likely extracted from an online database, the group said.

The FBI responded with a short statement confirming the attack and saying the impacted hardware had been taken offline. Urging caution, the FBI urged the public to report suspicious activity to ic3.gov or cisa.gov.

The hacker's motives are unclear. The bizarre email referenced cybersecurity writer Vinny Troia and a cybercriminal group called The Dark Overlord, reports NBC News. Troia's company Night Lion Security has published research on The Dark Overlord.

Brian Krebs, a journalist who has written extensively on cybercriminals, wrote on his blog that he interviewed the person claiming responsibility for the hoax emails who said they wanted to point out "a glaring vulnerability in the FBI's system."

Latest Headlines

Price of Tesla shares declines as Elon Musk sells of $1.2 billion worth of stock
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold off over a million of his shares of the electric car company worth $1.2 billion.
Striking John Deere workers to vote for third time on contract
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Striking workers at tractor company John Deere will again vote on an agreement that could end the month-long strike.
Scott Kelly, two others inducted into U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame inducted three veterans of spaceflight Saturday at Kennedy Space Center, including Scott Kelly, famous for completing almost a year in space in 2016.
Mother of missing N.J. teen charged with child endangerment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A New Jersey mother whose teen daughter was found safe after going missing for nearly a month has now been charged with child endangerment, prosecutors said.
Appeals court extends hold on Biden's vaccine, testing for private businesses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has extended a hold on enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses with 100 employees or more.
79-foot-tall Christmas tree arrives at Rockefeller Center
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- This year's 79-foot-tall Christmas tree arrived at Rockefeller Center on Saturday morning, ready to be decorated for the holiday season.
Medicare Part B premiums to increase 14.5% in 2022
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced that Medicare Part B premiums will increase 14.5% in 2022.
Old Man Winter to awaken, blast Northeast with cold, snow
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A jarring pattern shift is set to usher in not only much colder air across the Northeast this weekend into early next week but also the first accumulating snow of the season in some areas.
Wisconsin governor puts National Guard on standby ahead of Rittenhouse verdict
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has authorized 500 National Guard troops to support local law enforcement in Kenosha as jurors go into deliberations next week in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
Judge considering lesser charges in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin judge presiding over the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said Friday he's thinking allowing the jury to consider lesser charges when they enter deliberations next.
