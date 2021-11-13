Advertisement
Nov. 13, 2021 / 9:05 PM

Federal court denies appeal for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones

By Jake Thomas
Julius Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 slaying of Paul Howell. File Photo courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The fate of high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones is in the hands of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt following a ruling by a federal court.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver on Friday upheld a lower court's decision denying Jones request for a preliminary injunction, reports The Oklahoman. Attorneys representing Jones and three other inmates sought a court order blocking the state from proceeding with executions until there was a ruling next year on a separate legal challenge against the lethal injection procedure

The legal challenge argues that the injection used to execute death row inmates causes them to die an agonizing death in violation of the constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment, the paper reports. Specifically, lawyers representing more than 30 Oklahoma death row inmates argue that midazolam, the sedative in the three-injection execution, doesn't work properly.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended for a second time that the governor commute Jones' sentence.

Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 slaying of Paul Howell. He has maintained his innocence and lawyers for Jones, who was 15 at the time, argued the case has been racially tinged. His lawyers have argued that his conviction was faulty with Jones not matching a description of the shooter and another man allegedly admitting to the murder.

The case has attracted international attention and five Republican lawmakers called on the governor to grant Jones' clemency plea, the Tulsa World reports.

