Federal court denies appeal for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The fate of high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones is in the hands of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt following a ruling by a federal court.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver on Friday upheld a lower court's decision denying Jones request for a preliminary injunction, reports The Oklahoman. Attorneys representing Jones and three other inmates sought a court order blocking the state from proceeding with executions until there was a ruling next year on a separate legal challenge against the lethal injection procedure