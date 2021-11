1/6

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lifted into place by crane after it arrived at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- This year's 79-foot-tall Christmas tree arrived at Rockefeller Center on Saturday morning, ready to be decorated for the holiday season. The arrival of the Norway spruce, which is 46 feet wide and weights 12 tons, heralds the start of the holiday season in New York City. Advertisement

The tree came from Elkton, Md., the first time the Rockefeller Center tree has ever come from Maryland.

Once decorated, it will boast more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on strings totaling about 5 miles long. It will also feature a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star, which was designed in 2018.

The annual tree lighting ceremony, which is televised on NBC and includes musical entertainment to be announced at a future date, will take place Dec. 1. The tree will stay up through the New Year and will be taken down at an as-yet unspecified date.

The tree will be lit daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, on Christmas Day for 24 hours and on New Year's Eve from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.