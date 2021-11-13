Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 13, 2021 / 9:02 AM

Wisconsin governor puts National Guard on standby ahead of Rittenhouse verdict

By Danielle Haynes
1/3
Wisconsin governor puts National Guard on standby ahead of Rittenhouse verdict
National Guard patrol outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on August 31, 2020. Gov. Tony Evers put 500 troops on standby in case local law enforcement needs assistance. File Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has authorized 500 National Guard troops to support local law enforcement in Kenosha as jurors go into deliberations next week in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Evers signed the order Friday as lawyers on both sides of the case prepare to deliver closing arguments Monday.

Advertisement

"We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe," Evers said.

"The Kenosha community has been strong, resilient, and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years, and that healing is still ongoing. I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully."

RELATED Defense in Ahmaud Arbery case apologizes for objecting to 'Black pastors' in court

Evers said the 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard will stand at the ready outside Kenosha and will respond to requests for assistance by local law enforcement if needed.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department told WISN-TV in Milwaukee that it hadn't requested the National Guard assistance.

Advertisement

"We have been in contact with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our community, but the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department has not yet officially requested the National Guard at this time," the statement said.

RELATED Missouri man convicted of killing, burying wife; jury advises 28 years in prison

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said Friday that he expects the jury in the Rittenhouse case to deliver a verdict next week.

Rittenhouse is on trial for the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2020, during protests related to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18; and failure to comply with an emergency order from state or local government.

Prosecutors argued that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, acted recklessly by attending the protested with an AR-15-style rifle, inciting fear and violence in those around him. Defense attorneys, however, said their client fired his gun in self-defense.

Advertisement
RELATED Prosecutors ask for maximum sentence for 'QAnon shaman' for Jan. 6 riot

Schroeder said Friday he was thinking about whether to allow the jury to consider lesser charges when they go into deliberations.

Latest Headlines

Judge considering lesser charges in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge considering lesser charges in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin judge presiding over the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said Friday he's thinking allowing the jury to consider lesser charges when they enter deliberations next.
Alabama man who brought Molotov cocktails to Jan. 6 attack pleads guilty
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Alabama man who brought Molotov cocktails to Jan. 6 attack pleads guilty
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- An Alabama man pleaded guilty Friday to bringing several Molotov cocktails and an unlicensed gun to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.
LA judge ends Britney Spears' conservatorship
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
LA judge ends Britney Spears' conservatorship
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles judge on Friday formally ended pop star Britney Spears' conservatorship, a legal guardianship under which she's lived for the past 13 years.
Steve Bannon indicted for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Steve Bannon indicted for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Friday indicted Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify.
Defense in Ahmaud Arbery case apologizes for objecting to 'Black pastors' in court
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Defense in Ahmaud Arbery case apologizes for objecting to 'Black pastors' in court
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- An attorney representing one of the men on trial for murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery apologized Friday after objecting to the presence of "Black pastors" in the Georgia courtroom.
Winter, dolphin who inspired 'Dolphin Tale,' dies
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Winter, dolphin who inspired 'Dolphin Tale,' dies
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Winter, a bottlenose dolphin who learned to swim with a prosthetic tail, inspiring the film "Dolphin Tale," died Thursday, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced.
Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner, dies in plane crash
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner, dies in plane crash
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Businessman Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner on a Blue Origin rocket in October, died in a plane crash Thursday in New Jersey, according to reports.
Vincent van Gogh watercolor seized by Nazis sells for record $35M
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Vincent van Gogh watercolor seized by Nazis sells for record $35M
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A watercolor painting by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh that was seized by Nazis has sold at auction for $35.86 million, setting a new record for the medium, Christie's auction house announced.
Former Trump aide Mark Meadows fails to appear before Jan. 6 panel
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Former Trump aide Mark Meadows fails to appear before Jan. 6 panel
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows failed to appear for a deposition on Friday before a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, sparking calls to hold him in contempt of Congress.
Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee says she was pepper sprayed in racist attack
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee says she was pepper sprayed in racist attack
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee said she was pepper sprayed during a racist attack in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner, dies in plane crash
Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner, dies in plane crash
Labor Dept. says a record 4.4M U.S. workers quit their jobs in September
Labor Dept. says a record 4.4M U.S. workers quit their jobs in September
ProPublica: St. Jude hoards billions while many of Its families drain their savings
ProPublica: St. Jude hoards billions while many of Its families drain their savings
Judge considering lesser charges in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Judge considering lesser charges in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Defense in Ahmaud Arbery case apologizes for objecting to 'Black pastors' in court
Defense in Ahmaud Arbery case apologizes for objecting to 'Black pastors' in court
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement