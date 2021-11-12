Trending
Nov. 12, 2021 / 4:03 PM

Winter, dolphin who inspired 'Dolphin Tale,' dies

By Jonna Lorenz
Winter, dolphin who inspired 'Dolphin Tale,' dies
Winter, a 16-year-old bottlenose dolphin who inspired the movie "Dolphin Tale," died Thursday after falling ill with a gastrointestinal abnormality. Photo courtesy of Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Winter, a bottlenose dolphin who learned to swim with a prosthetic tail, inspiring the film Dolphin Tale, died Thursday, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced.

The dolphin was being treated for a gastrointestinal abnormality at the Florida aquarium where she has been cared for since being rescued after becoming entangled in a crab trap line and losing her tail in 2005.

"While we are heartbroken by Winter's death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival," veterinarian Shelly Marquardt said in a statement.

"We worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the country to provide her with the best care available. Our staff worked around the clock during this challenging time," Marquardt said.

On Sunday, the aquarium announced that Winter had fallen ill with an apparent gastrointestinal infection and was being monitored around the clock. Staff first noticed a change in her behavior on Nov. 1.

Winter, 16, was being prepped for exploratory surgery when she died, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The aquarium was closed Friday, and a grief counselor was available to aquarium team members, who thanked the public for an outpouring of support.

Winter appeared in the 2011 film Dolphin Tale, starring Harry Connick Jr. and Ashley Judd, and the 2014 sequel, Dolphin Tale 2. The films were inspired by her life.

"Winter was an extraordinary creature," Dolphin Tale producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said in a statement.

"She inspired millions of people all over the world with her courage, her fortitude and her joy. She may no longer be with us in body, but her indomitable spirit will continue on through the lives of those that she touched," Kosove and Johnson said.

