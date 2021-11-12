Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 12, 2021 / 8:02 AM

Texas abortion law complicates group's mission to aid migrants

By Bekah McNeel, The Texas Tribune
1/4
Texas abortion law complicates group's mission to aid migrants
Laura Molinar, founder of Sueños Sin Fronteras, in San Antonio on November 3. Photo by Chris Stokes for The Texas Tribune

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Laura Molinar sounds very calm for someone expecting to be sued.

Her San Antonio-based organization, Sueños Sin Fronteras de Tejas, offers reproductive health education and assistance to asylum-seeking and undocumented women -- including information and assistance for those seeking abortion.

Advertisement

Under Senate Bill 8, Texas' new abortion law, if that education or assistance is perceived as "aiding and abetting" a person in obtaining an abortion, private citizens can sue them for up to $10,000.

"We're going to do whatever we have to do to support someone in this decision," Molinar said. "These are the laws, but these are things we believe in and what our organization is founded on."

RELATED State district court judge to hear challenges to Texas' abortion law

Molinar does what she does because she's seen the desperation of women pregnant by their abusers and running out of options to build a safe and secure life.

So, no, she's not going to stop talking about abortion or offering to assist those who want it -- whether that means funding and arranging travel out of state or finding a way to get abortion medications to them.

Seeing the need

RELATED Texas' abortion law cut procedures by half in September, study finds

In 2018, Molinar and Isabel Ramos Zepeda started the health and reproductive justice collective Sueños Sin Fronteras, which translates to "dreams without borders," to address the many forces they saw working against the women on the Texas-Mexico border.

Advertisement

It's sexual violence that leads many to flee in the first place, but for them and others, the journey to safety is anything but safe.

In a May 2017 report, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders surveyed patients at the clinics it supports throughout Mexico. One-third of the women surveyed had been sexually abused on their journey from Central America, and of the 166 sexual abuse survivors surveyed, 60 percent had been raped.

RELATED SCOTUS hears arguments on opponents' 'standing' in Texas abortion case

Those were the same stories of rape, extortion and assault Molinar heard while volunteering at a clinic at a Catholic Charities respite center in McAllen, Texas, in the summer of 2018. Some of the immigrants explicitly asked for pregnancy tests and contraception.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley does offer pregnancy support, but the Catholic Church has firm beliefs about prohibiting abortion and contraception. Molinar grew up Catholic, so she knew this. She remembered her youth group protesting at abortion clinics. She knew going into her volunteer work that she would not be able to offer birth control, emergency contraception or advice about accessing abortion while in the clinic.

But the panic in their voices stuck with her. "What we saw was very eye-opening," she said.

Advertisement

That experience led her and Ramos Zepeda in 2018 to start Sueños Sin Fronteras, an independent organization that would explicitly offer asylum seekers and undocumented women a full array of support, whatever their reproductive choices.

To be clear, many of the women helped by Sueños Sin Fronteras keep their babies, Molinar said. That's their choice, she said, and she wants them to have as much agency and support in it as possible.

Like other organizations, including those that do not support abortion, Sueños Sin Fronteras will help asylum seekers and undocumented women get to safety in emergency situations and provide them with basic supplies, food, diapers, formula and housing assistance.

That part of their work will not change under SB 8, which prohibits almost all abortions. But knowing how broadly the "aiding and abetting" portion of the law could be applied -- even ride-share companies are preparing for potential lawsuits -- they have to be aware of new risks, Molinar said, and that's why Sueños Sin Fronteras is preparing to launch a legal defense fund.

Even if only one suit is filed, the threat of being sued works to "isolate people by scaring their support system," said Paula Saldaña, field coordinator with the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, a national education and advocacy organization based in New York City that has been building a network of activists in the Rio Grande Valley since 2007.

Advertisement

The Latina Institute has not stopped providing information to women in the Rio Grande Valley and they are also holding rallies and protests, in part to remind women they are not alone. Undocumented women in the RGV are especially isolated, because Customs and Border Protection checkpoints stand between them and entry points to New Mexico, Oklahoma and Louisiana, which have less restrictive abortion laws.

Isolation, in the case of unplanned pregnancy, can be dangerous. "When a person decides to have this procedure, it's very hard to change their mind," Saldaña said. Some abortion advocates have raised concerns about the return of back-alley abortions or home remedies, but experts say that doesn't have to be the case if women know they have other options.

Texas-based field staff do not advise women about abortion options, for fear of being sued, a representative for the organization said, but the Latina Institute's social media is promoting the message that abortion doesn't need to be legal to be safe. If people can get access to the Internet, they can, virtually, cross state lines.

Taking matters into their own hands

Already "whisper networks" and telemedicine providers in the United States and other countries, including overseas pharmacies, have emerged to get abortion pills into the hands of Texans who are not able to get them through mainstream service.

Advertisement

Medical abortion, also called medicated abortion, is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use through the 10th week of pregnancy to induce an abortion without surgery. It is different from emergency contraception medication like Plan B, which is taken within three days of sexual intercourse to prevent pregnancy. Emergency contraception is still legal in Texas.

In addition to applicable restrictions under SB 8, another law, Texas's 2021 Senate Bill 4, requires a physician to be present to administer the pills and explicitly prohibits mail or courier delivery inside the state, as well as the use of medical abortion after the seventh week of pregnancy.

"My heart goes out to anyone in Texas who has an unplanned pregnancy right now and wants to terminate," said Elisa Wells, co-founder and co-director of the nonprofit organization Plan C. "The barriers are seemingly insurmountable."

Plan C keeps a running list of telemedicine providers and pharmacies able to ship the pills anywhere, including Texas. No one option is perfect -- sometimes the drugs can take weeks to ship, and some of the telemedicine providers must be paid out of pocket -- but it is easier for many to access than an out-of-state clinic, Wells said.

Advertisement

For those who can get the medication, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders created a series of online videos as a guide for self-managed abortions.

Sueños Sin Fronteras will share information about self-managed medical abortion with their clients, Molinar said, and assist in any way necessary, including help securing telemedicine appointments and the funds to pay for them.

But even though she wants to be vocal enough to let immigrant and undocumented women know Sueños Sin Fronteras will help, talking to undocumented and immigrant women about abortion has never been something Sueños Sin Fronteras did loudly.

'Not an easy thing'

Outreach to the immigrant and undocumented community is not a matter of a cute infographic on social media and "shouting your abortion," Molinar said, in reference to the popular social media movement started by three white women in the Seattle area as an effort to destigmatize elective abortion.

"We have to think about the cultural terrain and context that we live under," Molinar said.

Celebrating abortion as a liberating personal freedom is alienating in the social and religious context of most immigrant families, she said. When talking with the women who come to her for help, Molinar treats their decision with the same gravity she treated her own unplanned pregnancy -- as a matter of life and death.

Advertisement

While she was never undocumented, Molinar said, she has been poor, economically dependent on a violent partner, unsure where she would live or how she would support herself if she left. Her partner didn't want her to have the baby, and abusers often grow more violent when their partners are pregnant. She didn't want to have an abortion -- her Catholic upbringing made it difficult to even consider -- but if she had the baby, she felt, "it would cost me my life."

It's Molinar's own story that helps inform the Sueños Sin Fronteras mission. The group doesn't work with women just in the first moments they cross the border. They also work with undocumented women already living in Texas, especially those needing to flee domestic violence.

Independent housing and stable income are difficult to get for people who start with nothing and cannot legally work in the United States. Sexual and reproductive health care -- including reliable birth control -- is mostly unavailable for those without health insurance.

The National Organization for Women reported that nearly half of all immigrant and undocumented women experience violence from an intimate partner, almost three times the national average. Whether income or legal status prevents them from leaving an abusive partner, unwanted pregnancy is a step in the wrong direction: Researchers have found that women who wanted an abortion but were denied the procedure were more likely to stay with their abusive partners.

Advertisement

Molinar knows the people Sueños Sin Fronteras encounters are in even tighter spots, economically, legally and culturally. That's why both discretion and determination are so important to her.

"My abortion saved my life," Molinar said, "But it's not an easy thing."

Bekah McNeel is a San Antonio-based freelance writer. If you have feedback or a tip related to this story, email editors@texastribune.org.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Find he original here.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Latest Headlines

Human Rights Watch urges Olympic sponsors to hold China to account for abuses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Human Rights Watch urges Olympic sponsors to hold China to account for abuses
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch is calling on the Games' corporate sponsors to explain how they are holding China to account over its human rights abuses.
Miami mayor: Residents to receive dividends from MiamiCoin cryptocurrency
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Miami mayor: Residents to receive dividends from MiamiCoin cryptocurrency
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Thursday that the city aims to be the first in the United States to give its residents bitcoin as dividends from proceeds generated from its own cryptocurrency.
Jan. 6 committee threatens Mark Meadows with criminal contempt over subpoena refusal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee threatens Mark Meadows with criminal contempt over subpoena refusal
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building demanded Thursday that Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows comply with its subpoena or face criminal contempt charges.
Nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken recalled over bone contamination
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken recalled over bone contamination
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced Innovation Solutions is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products sold nationwide.
Judge, prosecutor clash during Kyle Rittenhouse trial; defense rests
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Judge, prosecutor clash during Kyle Rittenhouse trial; defense rests
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The judge and lead prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial clashed Thursday after an assistant district attorney questioned whether the judge was treating both sides of the case equally.
Blizzard warnings issued in South Dakota, Minnesota
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Blizzard warnings issued in South Dakota, Minnesota
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Powerful storm systems are forecast to bring heavy rains and snow to the Pacific Northwest and parts of northeastern South Dakota and Western Minnesota beginning Thursday night.
Society, stigma keep women veterans from accessing federal benefits, VA says
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Society, stigma keep women veterans from accessing federal benefits, VA says
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Too many veteran women aren't using the services they're entitled to, said Veterans Affairs representatives Thursday at the seventh annual National Women Veterans Leadership and Diversity Conference.
Appeals court agrees to delay National Archives release of Trump records
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Appeals court agrees to delay National Archives release of Trump records
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday agreed to temporarily block the National Archives from giving former President Donald Trump's White House records to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.
Dow falls 147 points on inflation concerns, disappointing earnings reports
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Dow falls 147 points on inflation concerns, disappointing earnings reports
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147 points on Thursday as investors continued to grapple with concerns over inflation and Disney turned in disappointing earnings.
Ninth victim dies from injuries sustained at Astroworld concert
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ninth victim dies from injuries sustained at Astroworld concert
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old student of Texas A&M University has died from injuries she sustained during the Astroworld Festival in Houston over the weekend, bringing the concert's death toll to nine, her family announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
Judge, prosecutor clash during Kyle Rittenhouse trial; defense rests
Judge, prosecutor clash during Kyle Rittenhouse trial; defense rests
Bill would grant benefits to descendants of Black WWII veterans
Bill would grant benefits to descendants of Black WWII veterans
Veterans Day: Biden says vets are 'spine' of America in visit to Arlington Cemetery
Veterans Day: Biden says vets are 'spine' of America in visit to Arlington Cemetery
Appeals court agrees to delay National Archives release of Trump records
Appeals court agrees to delay National Archives release of Trump records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement