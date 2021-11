1/6

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was one of several other aides issued subpoenas by the White House. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows failed to appear for a deposition on Friday before a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Meadows -- who served as former President Donald Trump's final White House Chief of Staff -- may be held in contempt of Congress. Advertisement

His hearing was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., but just a few minutes past 10, committee staff and investigators exited the room.

Meadows' attorney George Terwilliger suggested the day before that his client may not cooperate. He stated on Friday that Meadows wants a court to resolve Trump's claims of executive privilege before cooperating in the investigation.

White House officials told ABC News that Terwilliger is "wrong on both the facts and the law."

"Meadows participated in an effort to subvert the Constitution and overturn a presidential election, including by pressuring state elections officials to alter election results and by personally attempting to coerce the Department of Justice into investigating absurd conspiracy theories," a White House official told ABC News.

A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the National Archives from releasing Trump's White House records ahead of oral arguments for Trump's appeal scheduled for Nov. 30.

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon was held in contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with the committee's subpoena.