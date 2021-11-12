LA judge ends Britney Spears' conservatorship

1/5

Britney Spears celebrated the end of her conservatorship on Friday with an Instagram post thanking her fans. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles judge on Friday formally ended pop star Britney Spears' conservatorship, a legal guardianship under which she's lived for the past 13 years. The decision comes more than a month after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator. Advertisement

"The court finds the conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," Penny said, according to CNBC.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Penny's decision Friday returns Britney Spears' legal rights immediately.

Britney Spears has been working to end her conservatorship for more than a year, accusing Jamie Spears of conservator abuse, including using her estate and finances for his own benefit, and attempting to control her career and personal life. Her father became her legal guardian in 2008, taking over all her financial decisions amid mental health concerns.

Jamie Spears fought his daughter in court until August, when he agreed to step down as her conservator.

Britney Spears' supporters gathered outside the courthouse Friday, cheering and throwing confetti upon learning of the judge's decision.

The pop singer posted a video from the crowd on Instagram, writing: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy."

"I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen????"

