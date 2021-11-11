Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 11, 2021 / 12:29 PM

'Alberta Clipper' expected to spread first snowfalls across Midwest

By Ryan Adamson, Accuweather.com
By this weekend, much of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and northern Indiana will receive snow. Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison, Wis., have not yet received any snow this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 -- A strong storm with wind and snow will plague much of the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and south-central Canada through the end of the week. After that storm departs, AccuWeather forecasters say that it won't take too long for snow to return.

Many areas in the Dakotas, Minnesota and south-central Canada are likely to receive their first accumulating snow of the season on Thursday or Friday.

The following storm system will contain less moisture, forecasters say, but many more locations are expected to have their first snow of the season.

"Cold air will descend from Canada into the North Central states and bring another round of snowfall to the Dakotas, Minnesota and Great Lakes region this weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.

RELATED D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season

The storm system, known as an "Alberta Clipper," will move southeast through North Dakota and into Minnesota on Saturday.

To the north of where the clipper tracks, snow will fall, with a mix of rain and snow to the south. Most locations are expected to be above freezing, which will limit accumulation.

North Dakota cities such as Grand Forks and Fargo are likely to be near or below freezing, and 1-3 inches of snow could fall.

RELATED Study: Rising greenhouse gases, ice melt caused by humans drive climate change

By late Saturday, much of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and northern Indiana will receive snow. Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison, Wis., have not yet received any snow this season.

Not only are the first flakes expected with this system, but the snow may be measurable. Measurable snow is defined as more than a trace, at least 0.1 of an inch.

In general, this is right around the normal time of year when the first accumulating snow occurs. Chicago typically receives its first measurable snow on Nov. 18 and Milwaukee and Madison usually see their first on Nov. 15 and Nov. 11, respectively.

RELATED Weather changes influence prevalence of bacterial diseases in bee colonies

The clipper will eventually move into the Northeast by Sunday. However, there will be a lead system that may bring snow ahead of the incoming clipper. The air in the Northeast will not be as cold as farther to the west, but that will not eliminate the chance of snow.

"Locations across the interior Northeast in higher elevations can expect temperatures to drop to sub-freezing levels overnight this weekend," Smithmyer said.

A developing area of low pressure along a cold front can bring snow or a mix of rain and snow to many higher-elevation locales in the Northeast on Saturday that are generally above 2,000 feet.

As the storm intensifies while moving into New England on Saturday night, a few inches could fall in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and the higher elevations in western Maine. Elsewhere, a few snowflakes can mix in but less than an inch is expected.

The Alberta Clipper will slow down as it moves into the Northeast. Very limited moisture is expected to be left by the time the system reaches the region. However, the air will be colder and the first flakes are possible in many more locations. The chance of snowflakes falling along the coast is very low, forecasters say.

