Veterans Day: Arlington Cemetery recreates 1st procession to Tomb of Unknown Soldier

A tomb guard of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," walks before a centennial ceremony for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Veterans Day Thursday, Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The first procession of the Unknown Soldier to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery was recreated Thursday as President Joe Biden and other officials recognized the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza. The procession marked the end of three days of ceremonies recognizing the centennial anniversary where the public was allowed on the plaza grounds for the first time. Advertisement

Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery, said procession recreated elements of the first procession that occurred on Nov. 11, 1921.

Then-President Warren G. Harding and former President Woodrow Wilson participated in that first procession, along with many members Congress and state governors.

Biden participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Thursday and there was a joint service flyover.

"It's our duty to never forget the Americans whohave made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country," Durham-Aguilera said in a statement.

Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commander, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington, said they worked to make sure all service members felt represented.

Advertisement

"As our troops continue to stand watch over this hallowed ground through the next 100 years and beyond, may we always honor and remember those who gave so much to our grateful nation," Pepin said in a statement.