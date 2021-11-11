Defense plans to call more witnesses after dramatic Rittenhouse testimony

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A day after accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand and gave dramatic emotional testimony about shooting two men to death during protests last year, his attorneys intend to call more witnesses on Thursday.

Defense attorneys put Rittenhouse on the stand on Wednesday during the criminal trial in Kenosha, Wis. The 18-year-old defendant appeared to break down and cry when he was asked to recall his actions on Aug. 25, 2020, the day he shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during protests in Kenosha related to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Prosecutors cross examined Rittenhouse on Wednesday, but it's possible that he could be recalled to the witness stand for more questioning before the trial ends.

The proceedings Thursday begin at 10 a.m. EST.

Thursday, Rittenhouse's attorneys plan to call a doctor and a Kenosha police officer to testify in his behalf as the defense prepares to wrap up their arguments.

Thursday also brought the possibility of a mistrial in the case, after Judge Bruce Schroeder admonished the lead prosecutor and openly considered a mistrial for the prosecutor's line of questions to Rittenhouse on Wednesday.

The prosecutor had asked Rittenhouse about his remaining silent after he was arrested and another incident that the judge had previously said would not be permitted as evidence.

Schroeder told jurors that he hopes the trial can finish early next week.

Rittenhouse faces several charges for killing Rosenbaum and Huber, including first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon.