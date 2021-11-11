Jurors in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial hear from property owner

Ahmaud Arbery (pictured), was fatally shot on February 23, 2020 after being "cornered" while jogging near his home in Brunswick, Ga., according to police testimony. File Photo courtesy the Family of Ahmaud Arbery/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jurors heard Thursday from a property owner about a break-in at a home under construction near Brunswick, Ga., at the center of defendants' case in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial. Larry English Jr. testified in a nearly four-hour deposition played to the jury Thursday he called 911 about people at the site in the mostly-white coastal neighborhood of Satilla Shores months prior to the fatal shooting of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, on February 23, 2020. Advertisement

Arbery was fatally shot after he was cornered while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, which was near his home, one of the first officers on scene testified Monday.

Arbery resided in the city of Brunswick, which has a 55.1% Black and 40% White population, a city profile shows based on U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey estimates.

Former Glynn County Police Officer Ricky Minshew said he spoke with William "Roddie" Bryan, one of three White men charged with felony murder and other charges in the case when he arrived on scene, who told him he "blocked," "cornered" and "cut off" Arbery five times.

Arbery was fatally shot after Greg McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, confronted him with two firearms, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

"During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery," a GBI statement said.

Bryan, 50, who recorded the fatal shooting, was arrested in May 2020, along with Greg and Travis McMichael after video footage of the shooting surfaced online. Bryan is accused of hitting Arbery with his truck after joining the McMichaels in chasing Arbery.

Other charges each of the three men faces include malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The defense has argued that McMichael shot Arbery three times in self-defense as the McMichaels and Bryan were attempting to conduct a citizen's arrest of Arbery due to their suspicion he might have stolen something from English's house under construction.

Defense attorneys further argue that Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense as Arbery and Travis McMichael wrestled over Travis' shotgun.

The prosecution has shown the jury surveillance videos of Arbery entering the site of English's home under construction wandering around without incident, noting that other individuals had also been present on the property.

In the deposition, English talked about at least three separate instances where video recorded people on his property, including two children during the day, a Black man at night in October 2019, and a White couple at night in November 2019.

The death of Arbery, along with police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year fueled months of Black Lives Matter protests.

During a vigil outside the courthouse Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton said "Georgia is on trial," and called Arbery's death a 21st century lynching.

Defense attorney Kevin Gough argued high-profile individuals in the courtroom may be intimidating.

"Al Sharpton managed to find his way into the back of the courtroom, I'm guessing he was somehow there at the invitation of the victim's family in this case. I have nothing personally against Mr. Sharpton and my concern is that it's one thing for the family to be present, it's another thing to ask for the lawyers to be present, but if we're going to start a precedent starting yesterday, we're going to bring high-profile members of the African American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury...I believe that's intimidating," Gough said.

"Obviously, there's only so many pastors they can have, and in the fact that their pastor is Al Sharpton right now that's fine, but then that's it. We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here," he added.

Attorneys gave their opening statements last Friday, a couple days after seating a jury.

The jury consists of 11 White women, three White men, and one Black man, which prosecutors have taken issue with, but Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled there were valid reasons beyond race as to why the jurors were dismissed, according to another CNN report.

Monday marked the first full week of testimony.

On the third day of the trial, testimony showed Greg McMichael, a retired Brunswick district attorney's office investigator and a former Glynn County officer, told police he didn't know if Arbery had "actually stolen anything," but said he kept "going back there," and admitted to telling him "I'll blow your [expletive] head off" while trying to get him to stop running.