Biden to honor military vets in Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington Nat'l Cemetery

A tomb guard of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," walks before a centennial ceremony for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Veterans Day Thursday, Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will participate Thursday in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., to commemorate Veterans Day. Biden will appear at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the cemetery, which is across the Potomac River from Washington, as the plaza there celebrates its 100th anniversary. Advertisement

"For generations, millions of Americans have answered the call to serve -- taking the sacred oath to defend and preserve our nation's ideals of liberty and democracy," Biden said in a proclamation on Tuesday.

"These patriots represent the best of us. On Veterans Day, we honor their service, dedication, and valor and are forever grateful for their sacrifice."

Memorial Day, at the end of May, honors service members who died during active service. Veterans Day recognizes all Americans who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at 11 a.m. EST.

New York City's Veterans Day Parade returns to an in-person event on Thursday for the first time in two years. However, there will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The 102nd annual New York City Veterans Day Parade will start with a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. followed by the parade 90 minutes later.

"This year, we are back," Nick Angione, chairman of the United War Veterans Council, told WCBS-TV.

"The parade is the biggest time to really say, 'thank you,' and celebrate veterans on Veterans Day."

Veterans Day, which was once called Armistice Day, is always observed on Nov. 11, the day World War I ended in 1918. It's still referred to as Armistice Day in Europe.

The holiday was celebrated on the fourth Monday in October from 1971 until 1977, in accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, until President Gerald Ford returned it to its original date.