Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 11, 2021 / 4:25 AM

Justice Dept. sues Uber for over charging customers with disabilities

By Darryl Coote
Justice Dept. sues Uber for over charging customers with disabilities
The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Uber over allegations of charging passengers with disabilities for taking too long to enter vehicles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against ride-share company Uber, accusing it of overcharging customers with disabilities.

The complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California says the company's practice of charging a wait time fee that kicks in two minutes after an Uber driver arrives at the pickup location and stops when the trip begins discriminates against those with disabilities as they often require more than two minutes to enter the vehicle.

Advertisement

The practice, according to the lawsuit, has been active since at least 2016, and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination by private companies.

"Many passengers with disabilities require more than two minutes to board or load into a vehicle for various reasons, including because they may use mobility aids and devices such as wheelchairs and walkers that need to be broken down and stored in the vehicles or because they simply need additional time to board the vehicle," it said, adding that they are charged regardless of the reason for the wait time.

RELATED Justice Dept. launches probe into Alabama County waste disposal

The lawsuit points to a 52-year-old woman who suffers from quadriplegia due to a spinal cord injury sustained in 2012.

Advertisement

This woman, identified as Passenger A in the court document, uses a manual wheelchair, and starting in May of last year required an Uber for 10 trips a week to and from her residence and a rehabilitation center.

In August of that year, she noticed she was being charged daily wait time fees despite taking much effort to lessen the wait time of her Uber vehicle. When she learned of the wait time fees she requested a refund but was informed they were automatic and the company couldn't do anything to prevent them from incurring.

RELATED Supreme Court to decide whether pastor can touch inmate during execution

"Uber's refusal to refund her money or to change its wait time fee policy makes Passenger A feel like a second-class citizen," the complaint states.

The lawsuit seeks relief from the court including ordering Uber to end its discrimination of those with disabilities as well as to modify its wait time fee policy to comply with ADA, train its drivers on ADA and pay monetary damages to those impacted and a civil penalty.

"Uber's wait time fees take a significant toll on people with disabilities," Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds for the Northern District of California said in a statement. "Passengers with disabilities who need additional boarding time are entitled to access ride-sharing services without discrimination."

Advertisement
RELATED FAA, Justice Dept. say unruly airline passengers will be reviewed for possible charges

The lawsuit states that upon request Uber has refunded wait time charges to some passengers with disabilities while also denying the requests of others.

In a statement emailed to CNN, Uber spokesman Noah Edwardson said it is the company's policy to refund those charges when alerted to them and following a change made last week any rider certified they are disabled will have the fees automatically waived.

"Wait time fees are charged to all riders to compensate drivers after two minutes of waiting, but were never intended for riders who are ready at their designated pickup location but need more time to get into the car," he said.

"We recognize that many riders with disabilities depend on Uber for their transportation needs, which is why we had been in active discussions with the DOJH about how to address any concerns or confusion before this surprising and disappointing lawsuit."

Latest Headlines

U.S. targets corruption in Cambodia with advisory, sanctions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. targets corruption in Cambodia with advisory, sanctions
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration issued a business advisory warning U.S. companies doing business in Cambodia and sanctioned two members of the nation's military as it targets deepening corruption in the Southeast Asian nation.
DHS: U.S. faces 'heightened' terrorism threat this holiday season
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DHS: U.S. faces 'heightened' terrorism threat this holiday season
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public that the United States faces a "heightened threat environment" nationwide this holiday season from domestic extremists and foreign terrorist organizations.
'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Rust" gaffer Serge Svetnoy sued Alec Baldwin and other producers on the film for damages after the fatal shooting that killed his friend, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Judge again rejects Trump's attempt to bar documents from Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge again rejects Trump's attempt to bar documents from Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge has again rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to shield a slew of White House documents from a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building by thousands of his supporters.
Judge approves historic settlement over Flint water crisis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge approves historic settlement over Flint water crisis
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday approved a historic $626 million settlement for tens of thousands of victims of the Flint Water Crisis.
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
AccuWeather forecasters say an active storm track combined with a prolonged blast of cold air in the East will provide opportunities for many in the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Northeast to see their first snowflakes.
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man who was a minor when he traveled to Wisconsin and shot two people dead last year during civil rights protests, took the witness stand at his homicide trial on Wednesday.
Veteran advocates urge Congress to help military families avoid food insecurity
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Veteran advocates urge Congress to help military families avoid food insecurity
House representatives examined food insecurity among veterans, active duty military and military families.
Biden: Administration will prioritize addressing 'worrisome' consumer price increases
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden: Administration will prioritize addressing 'worrisome' consumer price increases
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would prioritize addressing "worrisome" inflation and supply chain concerns as he traveled to Baltimore to promote his recently passed infrastructure bill.
Dow falls 240 points after inflation report; Disney misses earnings expectations
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dow falls 240 points after inflation report; Disney misses earnings expectations
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 240 points Wednesday as consumer prices rose 6.2% year-over-year, the largest increase since the 1990s.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
Judge rejects Trump's request to block records from Jan. 6 committee
Judge rejects Trump's request to block records from Jan. 6 committee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement