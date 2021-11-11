Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 11, 2021 / 7:18 AM

Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle

By Wade Sheridan
Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
Google is commemorating Veterans Day in a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Veterans Day 2021 in the U.S. with a new Doodle.

Veterans Day is an annual, federal holiday that honors those who served in the United States Armed Forces.

Advertisement

The holiday first celebrated the end of World War I on Nov. 11. The first Armistice Day was observed the next year before it became a federal holiday in 1938 and then renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Google's homepage features artwork of various military members who are wearing both their uniform and what they don as civilians by veteran and guest artist Steven Tette.

"I wanted to display all the diversity of the American veteran and how our lives as civilians are just as diverse. However, I primarily wanted to show the unity of the figures - I want them to be seen as one," Tette said to Google about the artwork.

Google also posted the phone number to the Veterans Crisis Line, which is 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.The Veterans Crisis Line features qualified responders who are trained and experienced in helping veterans of all ages and circumstances.

Read More

Google honors cell biologist Dr. Kamal Ranadive with Doodle Google celebrates Day of the Dead with new Doodle Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Marc Summers, Demi Moore

Latest Headlines

Federal judge strikes down Texas ban against mask mandates in schools
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Federal judge strikes down Texas ban against mask mandates in schools
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that the state of Texas can't enforce Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on masks in schools and can't sue school districts that require masks as a protection measure against COVID-19.
Justice Dept. sues Uber for over charging customers with disabilities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Dept. sues Uber for over charging customers with disabilities
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against ride-share company Uber, accusing it of overcharging customers with disabilities.
U.S. targets corruption in Cambodia with advisory, sanctions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. targets corruption in Cambodia with advisory, sanctions
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration issued a business advisory warning U.S. companies doing business in Cambodia and sanctioned two members of the nation's military as it targets deepening corruption in the Southeast Asian nation.
DHS: U.S. faces 'heightened' terrorism threat this holiday season
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS: U.S. faces 'heightened' terrorism threat this holiday season
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public that the United States faces a "heightened threat environment" nationwide this holiday season from domestic extremists and foreign terrorist organizations.
'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Rust" gaffer Serge Svetnoy sued Alec Baldwin and other producers on the film for damages after the fatal shooting that killed his friend, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Judge again rejects Trump's attempt to bar documents from Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge again rejects Trump's attempt to bar documents from Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge has again rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to shield a slew of White House documents from a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building by thousands of his supporters.
Judge approves historic settlement over Flint water crisis
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge approves historic settlement over Flint water crisis
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday approved a historic $626 million settlement for tens of thousands of victims of the Flint Water Crisis.
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
AccuWeather forecasters say an active storm track combined with a prolonged blast of cold air in the East will provide opportunities for many in the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Northeast to see their first snowflakes.
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man who was a minor when he traveled to Wisconsin and shot two people dead last year during civil rights protests, took the witness stand at his homicide trial on Wednesday.
Veteran advocates urge Congress to help military families avoid food insecurity
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Veteran advocates urge Congress to help military families avoid food insecurity
House representatives examined food insecurity among veterans, active duty military and military families.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Polish forces capture migrants who crossed Belarus border as standoff grows
Polish forces capture migrants who crossed Belarus border as standoff grows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement