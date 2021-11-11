Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 11, 2021 / 1:56 PM

Trump asks appeals court to delay National Archives release of records

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Trump asks appeals court to delay National Archives release of records
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio on June 26. His attorney have asked an appeals court to temporarily delay the National Archives to turn over records to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court on Thursday to temporarily block the National Archives from giving his White House records to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who has repeatedly lost in court trying to keep the records secret by claiming executive privilege, asked the court to "maintain the status quo" until their expedited appeal can be heard. The National Archives is expected to start turning over the documents on Friday.

Advertisement

The committee is expected to receive some 700 documents from the National Archives over the next several weeks.

In the documents, committee members expect to receive call logs, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, memos and even handwritten notes from the chief of staff Mark Meadows and others. Trump's attorneys have said additional time is needed to properly go over the issues in question.

"In this appeal, the court will consider novel and important constitutional issues of first impression concerning the separation of powers, presidential records, and executive privilege," Trump's attorneys said Thursday, according to CNN.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected Trump's executive privilege argument, currently clearing the way for the National Archives to begin transferring the records on Friday.

Advertisement

In her decision, Chutkan said Trump was unlikely to succeed on the merits of his claims and would not suffer irreparable harm while "a balance of the equities and public interest" bears against granting his request.

Read More

Igor Danchenko pleads not guilty to 'Steele Dossier' charges Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack Judge rejects Trump's request to block records from Jan. 6 committee

Latest Headlines

Judge and prosecutor clash again during Kyle Rittenhouse trial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge and prosecutor clash again during Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The judge and lead prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial got into another heated exchange Thursday after an assistant district attorney questioned whether the judge was treating both sides equally.
Bill would grant benefits to descendants of Black WWII veterans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bill would grant benefits to descendants of Black WWII veterans
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Two House Democrats announced plans Thursday to reintroduce a bill to compensate the families of Black veterans who served in WWII but were denied the advantages of the original GI Bill.
Veterans Day: Biden says vets are 'spine' of America in visit to Arlington Cemetery
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Veterans Day: Biden says vets are 'spine' of America in visit to Arlington Cemetery
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- In observing Veterans Day on Thursday, President Joe Biden called American vets "the spine" of the country and said caring for them after they fought in wars and other conflicts is a lifelong responsibility.
Census Bureau delays 5-year survey for first time ever due to COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Census Bureau delays 5-year survey for first time ever due to COVID-19
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- For the first time ever, the Census Bureau has delayed the results of a five-year survey that contains various detailed data from U.S. households, due to COVID-19.
'Alberta Clipper' expected to spread first snowfalls across Midwest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Alberta Clipper' expected to spread first snowfalls across Midwest
A strong storm with wind and snow will plague much of the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and south-central Canada this week. After it departs, forecasters say that it won't take too long to return.
Moderna chief defends use of its COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Moderna chief defends use of its COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Moderna's chief medical officer on Thursday defended the use of its COVID-19 vaccine despite a higher risk of the rare heart inflammation myocarditis reported in young men.
Veterans Day: Arlington Cemetery recreates 1st procession to Tomb of Unknown Soldier
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Veterans Day: Arlington Cemetery recreates 1st procession to Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The first procession of the Unknown Soldier to Arlington National Cemetery was recreated Thursday as President Joe Biden and other officials recognized the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza.
White House orders VA to examine links between military toxin exposure, cancers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House orders VA to examine links between military toxin exposure, cancers
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Veteran Affairs Department will examine research into numerous rare cancers to determine whether they could have come from exposure to toxins during military service, the White House announced Thursday.
New unemployment claims in U.S. fall to new low for COVID-19 era
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New unemployment claims in U.S. fall to new low for COVID-19 era
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The number of new unemployment claims in the United States has again declined to a new low for the COVID-19 era, the Labor Department said in its weekly report.
Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Veterans Day 2021 in the U.S. with a new Doodle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting
'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting
DHS: U.S. faces 'heightened' terrorism threat this holiday season
DHS: U.S. faces 'heightened' terrorism threat this holiday season
Veterans Day: Biden says vets are 'spine' of America in visit to Arlington Cemetery
Veterans Day: Biden says vets are 'spine' of America in visit to Arlington Cemetery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement