Trump asks appeals court to delay National Archives release of records

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio on June 26. His attorney have asked an appeals court to temporarily delay the National Archives to turn over records to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court on Thursday to temporarily block the National Archives from giving his White House records to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump, who has repeatedly lost in court trying to keep the records secret by claiming executive privilege, asked the court to "maintain the status quo" until their expedited appeal can be heard. The National Archives is expected to start turning over the documents on Friday. Advertisement

The committee is expected to receive some 700 documents from the National Archives over the next several weeks.

In the documents, committee members expect to receive call logs, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, memos and even handwritten notes from the chief of staff Mark Meadows and others. Trump's attorneys have said additional time is needed to properly go over the issues in question.

"In this appeal, the court will consider novel and important constitutional issues of first impression concerning the separation of powers, presidential records, and executive privilege," Trump's attorneys said Thursday, according to CNN.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected Trump's executive privilege argument, currently clearing the way for the National Archives to begin transferring the records on Friday.

In her decision, Chutkan said Trump was unlikely to succeed on the merits of his claims and would not suffer irreparable harm while "a balance of the equities and public interest" bears against granting his request.