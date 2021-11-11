Ninth victim dies from injuries sustained at Astroworld concert

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old student of Texas A&M University has died from injuries she sustained during the Astroworld Festival in Houston over the weekend, bringing the concert's death toll to nine, her family announced Thursday.

Attorneys for the family said Bharti Shahani died Wednesday evening. She was an electronic systems engineering technology student at the College Station university.

"She was like an angel for us," Shahani's father said during a news conference.

Shahani attended the two-day music festival with her sister and cousin Friday, but the three became separated when the crowd surged during the Travis Scott set. She sustained injuries and was placed on a ventilator at an area intensive-care unit.

Her family said she showed no brain activity since shortly after her hospitalization. She had multiple heart attacks.

Shahani was one of three people still in critical condition in the wake of the incident as of Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. KTRK-TV in Houston reported one of the other hospitalized patients -- 9-year-old Ezra Blount -- also showed no signs of brain activity.

Harris County identified the other eight deceased concertgoers as Axel Acosta Avila, 21; Mirza Baig, 27; Madison Dubiski, 23; John Hilgert, 14; Jacob Jurinke, 20; Franco Patiño, 21; Rodolfo Peña, 23; and Brianna Rodriguez, 16.