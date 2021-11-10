Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 7:02 PM

Veteran advocates urge Congress to help military families avoid food insecurity

By Baylor Spears, Zinya Salfiti, Medill News Service

WASHINGTON -- Tim Keefe, a Navy veteran from Maine, recounted foraging for food and living like a "caveman" in the months when he didn't qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a House subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

"It's a desperation I wouldn't wish on anyone," Keefe told the House Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations Subcommittee, which was examining food insecurity among veterans, active duty military and military families.

Keefe said he was unable to work following an injury and multiple surgeries, but initially received SNAP, or food stamps, for three months while living in a tent in the woods. The $194 a month kept him nourished until it was cut off because of work requirements associated with the program that he could not fulfill.

After several failed appeals, he turned to hitchhiking once a month to a food pantry 25 miles away. When he turned 50 about a year later, the work requirement for SNAP benefits ended and Keefe was once again able to obtain food stamps.

He is one of many veterans and active duty military members who have struggled with food insecurity, according to several government agencies.

"No person should ever go hungry in America. However, it is especially galling to see those who have dedicated their lives to serving our nation struggle to put food on the table," said Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., who chairs the subcommittee.

From 2015 to 2019, about 16% of veterans between the ages of 18 and 64 lived in food insecure households or households with very low food security, meaning food intake is reduced and eating patterns are interrupted, according to a 2021 Department of Agriculture report.

At the hearing, Keefe and veterans' advocates said structural barriers like military spouse unemployment and the lack of affordable childcare contribute to military families' financial stress.

But several veterans' advocates said a major problem is the housing allowance given to members of the military because it can put them over the income limit for SNAP benefits.

Denise Hollywood of Blue Star Families, a non-profit dedicated to helping military families, said considering the housing allowance when evaluating SNAP eligibility creates "an artificial and unnecessary barrier" for military families.

She said the allowance is a non-taxable portion of a service member's pay that allows for equitable housing funds and should not be included in determining eligibility for food stamps.

Others at the hearing suggested a different way to address food insecurity among active duty members of the military -- implementing a "basic needs allowance."

The allowance would provide money to low-income service members' and their families by giving them additional funds to raise their base income to 130% of the federal poverty line.

"It's really an opportunity to respond to the barriers that we're seeing in SNAP and to be able to get service members a little extra money they can use to respond to basic needs," said Mia Hubbard, vice president of programs at MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger.

The basic needs allowance is included in the annual defense budget bill for fiscal 2022. The National Defense Authorization Act passed the House in September and is currently being considered in the Senate.

In addition, the House version of the bill would exclude the basic housing allowance from being considered as income; the Senate version does not include that provision.

"We're hoping that the House version will be the version that ends up in the final NDAA bill," Hubbard said.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks to the media during a press briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Biden: Administration will prioritize addressing 'worrisome' consumer price increases
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden: Administration will prioritize addressing 'worrisome' consumer price increases
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would prioritize addressing "worrisome" inflation and supply chain concerns as he traveled to Baltimore to promote his recently passed infrastructure bill.
Dow falls 240 points after inflation report; Disney misses earnings expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 240 points after inflation report; Disney misses earnings expectations
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 240 points Wednesday as consumer prices rose 6.2% year-over-year, the largest increase since the 1990s.
Biden to host Trudeau, Obrador for summit next week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to host Trudeau, Obrador for summit next week
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Washington, D.C., next week, the White House announced Wednesday.
900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- About 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 have gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a week after becoming eligible, the White House said Wednesday.
Communities across U.S. prepare for influx of infrastructure dollars
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Communities across U.S. prepare for influx of infrastructure dollars
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- With the $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill ready for President Joe Biden's signature, communities across the United States are getting a clearer picture of what projects are coming.
Astroworld Festival: 3 still in critical condition, Houston mayor says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Astroworld Festival: 3 still in critical condition, Houston mayor says
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Three people injured last week during a Houston music festival are still hospitalized in critical condition, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday.
Jill Biden pledges support for military families
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jill Biden pledges support for military families
WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden honored children in military families and those who are caring for veterans as part of her Joining Forces initiative at a White House event ahead of Veterans Day.
Prosecutors ask for maximum sentence for 'QAnon shaman' for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prosecutors ask for maximum sentence for 'QAnon shaman' for Jan. 6 riot
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have urged a judge in Washington, D.C., to sentence a Jan. 6 Capitol rioter -- self-described as the "QAnon shaman" -- to 51 months in prison.
Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The reduction of harmful ground-level ozone across most of the United States over the past several decades has been an air pollution success story. But not in some places.
Igor Danchenko pleads not guilty to 'Steele Dossier' charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Igor Danchenko pleads not guilty to 'Steele Dossier' charges
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Igor Danchenko, a Russian foreign policy expert pleaded not guilty Wednesday to giving the FBI false information during its investigation of connections between Russia and former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidentia
