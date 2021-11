1/5

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, visit the World Trade Center in New York City on September 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, on the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, that the social platform was enabling a possible coup by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump. In an interview at the Re:Wired Conference on Tuesday, Harry said he'd spoken with Dorsey on multiple occasions in the run-up to the Capitol attack. Advertisement

"Jack and I were emailing each other prior to Jan. 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged," Prince Harry told the panel discussion, according to Sky News.

"And then it happened, and I haven't heard from him since."

He made the remarks during a panel discussion on misinformation online.

"I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth," he added.

Harry said he'd made the warning to Dorsey on Jan. 5, the day before radical Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in a bid to block certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Advertisement

Dorsey and the heads of other powerful social platforms, like Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, have been criticized since the Capitol attack for allowing misinformation to spread online on various issues, including Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Harry, 37, is a member of the Aspen Institute think tank, which is concerned with misinformation in news media. He noted that a small number of social media accounts are responsible for the majority of misinformation and cited a recent report that found that more than 70% of hate speech directed at his wife, Meghan Markle, came from just a few dozen accounts.

Harry said that his family, which stepped away from royal duties and moved to the United States last year, will not be on social media.

