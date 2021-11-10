Trending
Nov. 10, 2021 / 10:05 AM

Biden to visit Baltimore port to drum up support for infrastructure bill, other goals

By Clyde Hughes
Biden announced a plan last month to expand operations at major ports in the Los Angeles area, to allow them to run 24 hours a day.  File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- With the newly passed bipartisan infrastructure bill now a done deal awaiting his signature, President Joe Biden will travel to Baltimore on Wednesday to drum up support for the legislative victory -- something that many officials in his administration will do in the coming weeks.

The plan, finally passed by the House on Friday, dedicates $1.2 trillion to keep up existing infrastructure and make repairs to bridges, roads and tunnels nationwide.

Despite the fact that a number of Republicans also voted to pass what's been a key piece of Biden's agenda, some in the GOP voted against the measure -- signaling that the climate is now so politicized that Biden and Democrats are likely to face at least some Republican opposition to any proposal they put forth in Congress.

That's part of the reason Biden is headed to Baltimore on Wednesday, and to address related disruptions to global supply chains.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Baltimore at about 3:30 p.m. EST and make public remarks just after 4 p.m.

"The president will detail what his administration has already done to get our supply chains moving to lower prices, speed up deliveries, and address shortages," the White House said in a memo.

"That includes working with the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles -- along with some of the biggest retailers and shippers in the country -- to move goods 24/7 from ships to shelves."

Biden will visit the Port of Baltimore as a backdrop to sell the infrastructure bill and other priorities not yet passed in Congress, such as his Build Back Better Act -- a multi-trillion-dollar spending blueprint that earmarks funds for several progressive priorities, like climate change and healthcare.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package includes $17 billion to improve U.S. ports, which have been scrutinized due to the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain and trade.

Biden's administration says that decades of neglecting infrastructure needs have led to an overwhelmed system.

In Baltimore, long an important port city, officials are spending money to add container cranes and Biden's administration is helping to finance an expansion for a century-old tunnel to increase the flow of supplies.

"[It] is an example of the kind of investments that are needed from both the private and the public sector side," a senior administration official said, according the Baltimore Sun.

Biden announced a plan last month to expand operations at major ports in the Los Angeles area, to allow them to run 24 hours a day. Couriers and retailers like FedEx, Walmart, Target and Home Depot also will expand their hours to relieve the slowdowns.

Later Wednesday, Biden is expected to detail measures to lower costs, rectify shortages and help create jobs. Officials said he will highlight millions of jobs that have been created in the past 10 months and the "fastest decrease in unemployment at this point in the year since the 1950s."

Biden has said he intends to sign the infrastructure bill next week when lawmakers return to Congress.

