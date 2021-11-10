Facebook to ban targeted ads geared for 'sensitive' issues like politics, religion

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- After discussions with civil rights experts and policymakers, Facebook says it's doing away with some advertising practices that target users based on their interactions with certain content on issues like politics, race and sexual orientation.
Facebook's parent company, now called Meta, announced that it will ban such targeted advertising that's based on "sensitive" matters -- including health causes, organizations and public figures that "relate to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation."