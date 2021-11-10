Trending
Nov. 10, 2021 / 1:03 PM

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in murder trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man who was a minor when he traveled to Wisconsin and shot two people dead last year during civil rights protests, took the witness stand at his murder trial on Wednesday -- where he broke down into tears and told the court he did nothing wrong.

Rittenhouse made the trip from his home state of Illinois on Aug. 25, 2020, to Kenosha, Wis. -- he says to protect other people's properties from protesters during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the city over the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Then 17, Rittenhouse showed up with an assault-style rifle that he ultimately used to kill activists Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wound a third man.

In answering questions from his attorneys Wednesday, Rittenhouse said he killed the men in self-defense after he encountered Rosenbaum "walking with a steel chain" and a "blue mask around his face," according to CNN.

"He was just mad about something," Rittenhouse said, contending that Rosenbaum had threatened several people. "He was screaming. He said, 'I'm going to cut your [expletive] hearts out."

Rittenhouse said he saw Rosenbaum turn over a trailer and portable toilet during the protest.

Rittenhouse broke down when he said he was "cornered" by Rosenbaum. He was sobbing so much that the judge called for a recess.

"I didn't do anything wrong," he said. "I defended myself."

Prosecutors had not yet had an opportunity to question Rittenhouse on cross examination when the judge ordered the recess. They have argued that Rittenhouse was completely unjustified in using deadly force and should be held responsible for the men's deaths.

