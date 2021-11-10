Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 1:35 PM

Gallup poll: Fear of crime back to 2019 levels

By Jason Collins
Gallup poll: Fear of crime back to 2019 levels
Cybercrimes, most notably theft of identity and financial and personal information, remain the highest cause for concern, as online shopping increased during the pandemic, according to a new Gallup poll. File Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon/Pixabay

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The percentage of Americans worrying about specific crimes has returned to 2019 levels after dipping during the pandemic, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

Fear of specific crimes, including mugging, car theft, burglary, sexual and other physical assault and identity theft increased five to nine points compared to 2020, the survey found.

Advertisement

Crime fears dipped significantly during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic amid social distancing and lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.

In the new poll, cybercrimes, most notably theft of identity and financial and personal information, remain the highest cause for concern, as online shopping increased during the pandemic.

Some 72% reported being occasionally worried about computer hacking and data theft, with 74% of people occasionally worrying about identity theft. The two crimes remain among the highest-ranking on Gallup's "Americans' Worry About Crimes" list since they were introduced to the list in 2009.

Worries about other specific crimes, including having a school-age child physically abused at school (55%), being assaulted at the workplace (23%) and being a victim of a hate crime (31%) remain statistically unchanged, showing differences of less than five points compared to last year.

Advertisement

The FBI reported last month that hate crimes against Asian Americans rose 76% last year during the pandemic. Additionally, 60% of hate crimes committed nationwide in 2020 were motivated by race, while one-fifth was motivated by sexual orientation and 13% by religious motives.

The Gallup poll was conducted Oct. 1-19.

Read More

Suspect 'cornered' Ahmaud Arbery before he was fatally shot, officer testifies U.S. Justice Department: Ukrainian, Russian indicted in ransomware attacks U.S. offers $10M reward for information on DarkSide hackers

Latest Headlines

Prosecutors ask for maximum sentence for 'QAnon shaman' for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Prosecutors ask for maximum sentence for 'QAnon shaman' for Jan. 6 riot
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have urged a judge in Washington, D.C., to sentence a Jan. 6 Capitol rioter -- self-described as the "QAnon shaman" -- to 51 months in prison.
Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The reduction of harmful ground-level ozone across most of the United States over the past several decades has been an air pollution success story. But not in some places.
Igor Danchenko pleads not guilty to 'Steele Dossier' charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Igor Danchenko pleads not guilty to 'Steele Dossier' charges
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Igor Danchenko, a Russian foreign policy expert pleaded not guilty Wednesday to giving the FBI false information during its investigation of connections between Russia and former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidentia
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in murder trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in murder trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man who was a minor when he traveled to Wisconsin and shot two people dead last year during civil rights protests, took the witness stand at his murder trial on Wednesday.
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A union of American Airlines pilots has turned down an effort by the carrier to avoid trouble over the holiday travel season by offering to pay them as much as twice their normal rate.
Facebook to ban targeted ads geared for 'sensitive' issues like politics, religion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Facebook to ban targeted ads geared for 'sensitive' issues like politics, religion
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- After discussions with civil rights experts and policymakers, Facebook says it's doing away with some ad practices that target users based on their interactions with certain content on issues like politics and race.
Rising energy costs lead to 6% rise in U.S. consumer prices over 2020
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rising energy costs lead to 6% rise in U.S. consumer prices over 2020
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Consumer prices in the United States have increased by more than 6% over the past 12 months, government figures showed on Wednesday -- which is the largest inflationary rise in more than 30 years.
Biden to visit Baltimore port to drum up support for infrastructure bill, other goals
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to visit Baltimore port to drum up support for infrastructure bill, other goals
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- With the newly passed bipartisan infrastructure bill now a done deal awaiting his signature, President Joe Biden will travel to Baltimore on Wednesday to drum up support for the major piece of legislation.
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, on the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, that the social platform was enabling a possible coup by radical supporters of Donald Trump.
Supreme Court considers whether Puerto Ricans can be denied gov't benefits
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court considers whether Puerto Ricans can be denied gov't benefits
WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case United States vs. Vaello-Madero about whether the federal government can constitutionally exclude Puerto Ricans from certain government benefits.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement