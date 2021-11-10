Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 10:09 PM

Judge approves historic settlement over Flint water crisis

By Darryl Coote
Flint youngster Kenise stands in her doorway as cases of bottled water are delivered her doorstep in the Evergreen Regency Apartments in Flint, Michigan, March 5, 2016. Flint residents continue to use bottled water after the drinking water was found to be contaminated with lead after the water source was switched from Detroit Water and Sewerage Dept. to the Flint River in April, 2014. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday approved a historic $626 million settlement for tens of thousands of victims of the Flint Water Crisis.

In her 178-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Judith Levy of the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division called the partial settlement "a remarkable achievement" that sets down a "comprehensive program and timeline" to resolve thousands of claims by those impacted by lead in the city of Flint's water supply system.

Advertisement

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that though this settlement brings only partial relief to the victims, she hopes it represents a positive step in their healing process.

"The people of Flint deserve accountability and to be compensated for any injuries they suffered," she said in a statement.

RELATED Prosecutors ask for maximum sentence for 'QAnon shaman' for Jan. 6 riot

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between April 2014 and October 2015, some 99,000 residents of Flint, a town located about 70 miles northwest of Detroit, were exposed to lead in their drinking water when the source was switched in a move to save money from Detroit's main system to the city's, which got its water from the Flint River.

Advertisement

Nearly 80% of the money will go toward compensating those who were minors when they were exposed to the lead-contaminated water as they "will experience the more harm than older people," Levy wrote, with the State of Michigan to pay $600 million of the settlement with the city of Flint to cover 20 million, McLaren hospitals to pay $5 million and consulting firm Rowe Professional Services Company to cover the remaining $1.25 million.

The agreement was first announced in August of last year with the portion to be paid by the state one of the largest in Michigan history.

RELATED Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'

The plaintiffs are also seeking additional relief to cover attorney fees, which Levy said will be addressed in a separate opinion.

"What happened in Flint should never have happened, and no amount of money can completely compensate people for what they have endured," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "We hope this settlement helps the healing continue as we keep working to make sure that people have access to clean water in Flint and communities all across Michigan."

Rick Snyder, who was the governor of Michigan in 2014 when the city switched water sources, has been charged with two misdemeanor criminal counts of willful neglect of duty. He has pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement
RELATED Supreme Court considers whether Puerto Ricans can be denied gov't benefits

Latest Headlines

D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
AccuWeather forecasters say an active storm track combined with a prolonged blast of cold air in the East will provide opportunities for many in the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Northeast to see their first snowflakes.
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man who was a minor when he traveled to Wisconsin and shot two people dead last year during civil rights protests, took the witness stand at his homicide trial on Wednesday.
Veteran advocates urge Congress to help military families avoid food insecurity
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Veteran advocates urge Congress to help military families avoid food insecurity
House representatives examined food insecurity among veterans, active duty military and military families.
Biden: Administration will prioritize addressing 'worrisome' consumer price increases
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden: Administration will prioritize addressing 'worrisome' consumer price increases
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would prioritize addressing "worrisome" inflation and supply chain concerns as he traveled to Baltimore to promote his recently passed infrastructure bill.
Dow falls 240 points after inflation report; Disney misses earnings expectations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow falls 240 points after inflation report; Disney misses earnings expectations
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 240 points Wednesday as consumer prices rose 6.2% year-over-year, the largest increase since the 1990s.
Biden to host Trudeau, Obrador for summit next week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to host Trudeau, Obrador for summit next week
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Washington, D.C., next week, the White House announced Wednesday.
900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- About 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 have gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a week after becoming eligible, the White House said Wednesday.
Communities across U.S. prepare for influx of infrastructure dollars
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Communities across U.S. prepare for influx of infrastructure dollars
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- With the $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill ready for President Joe Biden's signature, communities across the United States are getting a clearer picture of what projects are coming.
Astroworld Festival: 3 still in critical condition, Houston mayor says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Astroworld Festival: 3 still in critical condition, Houston mayor says
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Three people injured last week during a Houston music festival are still hospitalized in critical condition, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday.
Jill Biden pledges support for military families
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jill Biden pledges support for military families
WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden honored children in military families and those who are caring for veterans as part of her Joining Forces initiative at a White House event ahead of Veterans Day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement