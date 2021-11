1/5

President Joe Biden will host fellow North American leaders at the White House on November 18. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Washington, D.C., next week, the White House announced Wednesday. It will be the first North American Leaders' Summit held since 2016, a White House release said. Advertisement

The three leaders are expected to reaffirm their alliances and discuss the COVID-19 and other health issues, climate change, and migration.

"Strengthening our partnership is essential to our ability to build back better, to revitalize our leadership, and to respond to a widening range of regional and global challenges," the White House statement said.

It will be the first summit between leaders of the three countries since the signing and adoption of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The USMCA replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement after former President Donald Trump pledged to renegotiate NAFTA.

The visit comes days after the United States lifted travel restrictions on visitors from dozens of countries, including Canada and Mexico. Those crossing U.S. borders by land from Canada or Mexico are required to show proof of vaccination.

