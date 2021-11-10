Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 3:32 PM

Astroworld Festival: 3 still in critical condition, Houston mayor says

By Danielle Haynes
Astroworld Festival: 3 still in critical condition, Houston mayor says
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave an update on those injured during the Astroworld Festival on Wednesday. File Pool photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Three people injured last week during a Houston music festival are still hospitalized in critical condition, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday.

The mayor gave the update on the victims during the Houston City Council's weekly meeting.

Advertisement

"Our hearts are very, very heavy this morning," Turner said during the meeting, calling for a moment of silence.

"Eight people lost their lives ... eight young persons lost their lives. Three remain in hospitals and three are in critical condition, so we want to pray for those three and their families, because not one of us is in their shoes."

RELATED Dozens of Astroworld survivors sue rapper Travis Scott, organizers

He called for the public to be respectful of the privacy of the people affected by the tragedy.

Eight people died Friday during rapper Travis Scott's set as part of the two-day Astroworld Festival. Panic during the concert caused chaos among the crowd, leading to crushing and trampling of the concertgoers.

The Houston Police Department has launched an investigation into what led to the incident.

RELATED Post Malone replaces Travis Scott at Day N Vegas festival

"How did this happen?" Turner questioned Wednesday.

"That is the question that remains on all of our minds. How did this happen? Where were the missteps? Where were the failures? Where were the gaps? We owe it to the family members, all of those who attended and quite frankly the city as a whole, to the first responders, all of them. How did this happen?"

Advertisement

The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the establishment of the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety to review concert safety and determine ways to prevent tragedies like the one Friday. The task force will include officials and experts from law enforcement, firefighters, state agencies, music industry leaders and others.

"Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans -- and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security," Abbott said.

"To ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again in the Lone Star State, I am forming the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety. From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. I thank the members of this task force for coming together to work on this important issue."

Harris County identified those killed during the concert as Axel Acosta Avila, 21; Mirza Baig, 27; Madison Dubiski, 23; John Hilgert, 14; Jacob Jurinke, 20; Franco Patiño, 21; Rodolfo Peña, 23; and Brianna Rodriguez, 16.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- About 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 have gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a week after becoming eligible, the White House said Wednesday.
Communities across U.S. prepare for influx of infrastructure dollars
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Communities across U.S. prepare for influx of infrastructure dollars
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- With the $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill ready for President Joe Biden's signature, communities across the United States are getting a clearer picture of what projects are coming.
Jill Biden pledges support for military families
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Jill Biden pledges support for military families
WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden honored children in military families and those who are caring for veterans as part of her Joining Forces initiative at a White House event ahead of Veterans Day.
Prosecutors ask for maximum sentence for 'QAnon shaman' for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors ask for maximum sentence for 'QAnon shaman' for Jan. 6 riot
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have urged a judge in Washington, D.C., to sentence a Jan. 6 Capitol rioter -- self-described as the "QAnon shaman" -- to 51 months in prison.
Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The reduction of harmful ground-level ozone across most of the United States over the past several decades has been an air pollution success story. But not in some places.
Igor Danchenko pleads not guilty to 'Steele Dossier' charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Igor Danchenko pleads not guilty to 'Steele Dossier' charges
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Igor Danchenko, a Russian foreign policy expert pleaded not guilty Wednesday to giving the FBI false information during its investigation of connections between Russia and former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidentia
Gallup poll: Fear of crime back to 2019 levels
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gallup poll: Fear of crime back to 2019 levels
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The percentage of Americans worrying about specific crimes has returned to 2019 levels after dipping during the pandemic, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man who was a minor when he traveled to Wisconsin and shot two people dead last year during civil rights protests, took the witness stand at his homicide trial on Wednesday.
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A union of American Airlines pilots has turned down an effort by the carrier to avoid trouble over the holiday travel season by offering to pay them as much as twice their normal rate.
Facebook to ban targeted ads geared for 'sensitive' issues like politics, religion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Facebook to ban targeted ads geared for 'sensitive' issues like politics, religion
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- After discussions with civil rights experts and policymakers, Facebook says it's doing away with some ad practices that target users based on their interactions with certain content on issues like politics and race.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement