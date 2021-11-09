Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 1:51 PM

Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century

By Clyde Hughes
Members of the Crow Nation perform in the Memorial Amphitheater during a opening ceremony centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday opened the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza to the public, allowing people to approach and lay flowers for the first time in nearly 100 years.

The opening of the plaza is part of the Centennial Commemoration of the Tomb that runs from Tuesday and Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public.

Advertisement

The plaza's entry is usually only reserved for members of "The Old Guard," sentinels in the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment who stand watch constantly at the landmark.

President Warren G. Harding and former President Woodrow Wilson took part in the first ceremony on Nov. 11, 1921. UPI reported that day that more than 100,000 people attended to pay the last tribute to the remains of an unknown soldier from World War I.

RELATED Former Georgia senator, VA chief, Vietnam vet Max Cleland dies at 79

The procession carrying the body from the Capitol rotunda, where it had lain in state, to the cemetery included Harding's Cabinet, governors from each state, and members of Congress.

"While a fiery dawn filled the sky the rumble of artillery, the hoof, beat of horses and the tramp of marching feet came through the mist, the host of a mourning nation gathering at the Capitol to bear America's heroic dead to his final resting place,'' UPI correspondent Herbert W. Walker reported.

Advertisement

Remains of unknown soldiers from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984.

RELATED Montana soldier becomes first female graduate of U.S. Army sniper course

"The tomb has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery," Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries and Arlington, said in a statement. "It is a people's memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning.

"As a sacred memorial site and the grave of three unknown American service members, the tomb connects visitors with the legacy of the U.S. armed forces throughout the nation's history."

Harry Rock Above, a descendant of Crow Nation Chief Plenty Coups, who attended the original burial, spoke at the ceremony Tuesday, which coincides with National Native American Heritage Month.

RELATED House OKs Congressional Gold Medal for 13 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

Members of the tribe were the first to lay flowers at the tomb.

A stream of visitors took advantage of the rare opportunity to pay respects on Tuesday, pausing only to watch the Old Guard take part in an abbreviated changing of the guard ceremonies at the top of each hour.

A public flower ceremony will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST Tuesday and Wednesday.

The ceremony will conclude Wednesday with the original benediction recited by the Army Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. Thomas L.Solhjem.

Advertisement

On Thursday, in recognition of Veteran's Day, the public will be invited to observe a joint full honors procession meant to replicate elements of the World War I Unknown Soldier's 1921 funeral procession and a joint service flyover with aircraft from all branches of the military.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is scheduled to host an invitation-only Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater.

"Throughout this year, the cemetery has held events leading up to the centennial ceremony," Charles "Ray" Alexander Jr., superintendent of Arlington National Cemetery, said. "We encourage the public to experience and participate in the commemorative events in many ways, both at the cemetery and virtually."

Latest Headlines

Lyft to offer rides in fully self-driving vehicles in Las Vegas by 2023
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lyft to offer rides in fully self-driving vehicles in Las Vegas by 2023
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Autonomous vehicle technology company Motional announced on Tuesday that it will help offer fully driverless Lyft service within two years -- and they'll pick up their first U.S. passengers in Las Vegas.
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- In a matter of two hours Monday night, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected a request by former President Donald Trump's lawyers for an administrative stay to block the release of records.
Meat producers group vows to meet Paris Agreement climate goals in 2020s
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Meat producers group vows to meet Paris Agreement climate goals in 2020s
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The North American Meat Institute, a nonprofit industry trade group, announced on Tuesday that all of its members have committed to meeting emissions goals set out in the Paris climate agreement by the end of the 2020s.
AAA: 53 million in U.S. will travel for Thanksgiving; 13% rise over 2020
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AAA: 53 million in U.S. will travel for Thanksgiving; 13% rise over 2020
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The number of Americans who hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday later this month is expected to return to near prepandemic levels, AAA said in a forecast on Tuesday.
Former Georgia senator, VA chief, Vietnam vet Max Cleland dies at 79
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Georgia senator, VA chief, Vietnam vet Max Cleland dies at 79
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Max Cleland, a one-term lawmaker who represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate years after he lost three limbs in an accident during the Vietnam War, died at his Atlanta home on Tuesday. He was 79.
Bitcoin and ethereum soar to record highs on crypto exchange
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bitcoin and ethereum soar to record highs on crypto exchange
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Two popular cryptocurrencies soared to new all-time highs on Tuesday as investors remain bullish on the crypto market.
GE to split into 3 separate companies focused on health, aviation, energy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GE to split into 3 separate companies focused on health, aviation, energy
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Industrial giant General Electric announced Tuesday that it will break into three different companies -- one each to focus entirely on aviation, healthcare and energy.
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration is moving to get its COVID-19 vaccine requirement back on track after it was blocked last weekend in federal court.
Supreme Court to decide whether pastor can touch inmate during execution
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court to decide whether pastor can touch inmate during execution
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a death penalty case that could set a precedent as to what spiritual advisers are allowed, or not allowed, to do to comfort inmates in the execution chamber.
House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six Trump campaign associates
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six Trump campaign associates
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection subpoenaed six associates related to former President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
Remington Firearms relocating HQ from New York to Georgia
Remington Firearms relocating HQ from New York to Georgia
Another storm to help chip away at California drought
Another storm to help chip away at California drought
State Farm stands behind embattled Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
State Farm stands behind embattled Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement