The value of some cryptocurrencies like bitcoin has risen in recent months as they have become more mainstream. File Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Two popular cryptocurrencies soared to new all-time highs on Tuesday as investors remain bullish on the crypto market. Bitcoin, the most valuable and best-known cryptocurrency, and ethereum at one point on Tuesday reached the new milestones -- with prices of $68,530 and $4,837, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap. Advertisement

Bitcoin had just surpassed a new record high -- about $66,000 -- last month.

There are more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies listed on the CoinMarketCap exchange. Bitcoin and ethereum are arguably the two most popular.

The value of some cryptocurrencies has risen in recent months as they become more mainstream.

Last month, the first two exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, connected to bitcoin began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.