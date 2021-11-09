Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 11:53 PM

Anchor Brian Williams to depart NBC after 28 years

By Daniel Uria
Anchor Brian Williams to depart NBC after 28 years
NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams poses for a photograph following his broadcast from the roof of a building in downtown St. Louis on August 23, 2006. (UPI Photo/Bill Greenblatt) | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- NBC News and MSNBC anchor Brian Williams announced Tuesday he will depart the company at the end of the year.

MSNBC president Rashida Jones announced Williams' departure saying he would leave the network to "spend time with his family," ending his tenure marked by "countless" major stories and attracting top journalists to his programs.

Advertisement

"Following much reflection and after 28 years with the company, I have decided to leave NBC upon the completion of my current contract in December," Williams, 62, wrote.

In a farewell message to colleagues, Williams reflected on the "28 years, 38 countries, eight Olympic games, seven presidential elections, half a dozen presidents, a few wars and one SNL," that made up his career.

RELATED Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life

"Good friends were in great supply at NBC. I was fortunate that everyone I worked with made me better at my job," Williams wrote.

CNN Business reported that Williams' contract was set to expire later this year and that he wanted to move out from the late-night slot as the host of The 11th Hour.

Williams, who served as anchor of Nightly News beginning in 2004, was suspended for six months in February 2015 after admitting he incorrectly stated on several occasions that he was in a helicopter that was shot down in Iraq in 2003, when it was actually a helicopter near the one he was in.

Advertisement
RELATED Former NFL star Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA guard Deron Williams in boxing match

Upon returning from the suspension he moved to MSNBC and eventually launched The 11th Hour, an end-of-the-day newscast airing at 11 p.m.

"My return years later was my choice, as was launching The 11th Hour that I'm as proud of as the decade I spent anchoring Nightly News," he said.

Williams did not announce future career plans but said he would "pop up again somewhere," noting he had many things he hoped to do.

RELATED BTS label HYBE to invest in NFTs

Latest Headlines

Justice Dept. launches probe into Alabama County waste disposal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Dept. launches probe into Alabama County waste disposal
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced it has launched a landmark environmental justice investigation into the disposal of wastewater by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the health department of Lowndes County.
Prosecutors question suspect's story in murder trail of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors question suspect's story in murder trail of Ahmaud Arbery
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- One of three White men on trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery told police conflicting stories about the shooting of the unarmed 25-year-old Black man jogging in their neighborhood in February of last year.
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Col. Gary Donovan, commander of the Tinker Air Force Base's 552nd Operations Group, was relieved of his duties after he was accused of ignoring safety protocols and fostering an unhealthy workplace culture.
Former Georgia senator, VA chief, Vietnam vet Max Cleland dies at 79
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Former Georgia senator, VA chief, Vietnam vet Max Cleland dies at 79
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Max Cleland, a one-term lawmaker who represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate years after he lost three limbs in an accident during the Vietnam War, died at his Atlanta home on Tuesday. He was 79.
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for an investigation into Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after he shared an animated video depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden.
CBO to release Build Back Better cost estimates piecemeal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CBO to release Build Back Better cost estimates piecemeal
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Congressional Budget Office Director Philip Swagel said the office will release cost estimates for portions of the Build Back Better Act piece by piece but will release the full estimate "as soon as practicable.
Equity, accessibility top infrastructure priorities, Transportation Department says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Equity, accessibility top infrastructure priorities, Transportation Department says
Reconnecting communities divided by highway construction and reducing carbon emissions in low-income neighborhoods are high on the agenda.
Pfizer, BioNTech seek broader FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine booster
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pfizer, BioNTech seek broader FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine booster
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand its emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 booster shot to all individuals 18 years old and older.
Oklahoma Supreme Court overturns judgment against J&J in opioid case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Oklahoma Supreme Court overturns judgment against J&J in opioid case
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the $465 million a judge ordered drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay for its role in the state's opioid crisis.
Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, eight others
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, eight others
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol subpoenaed former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and nine other Trump administration officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed begins hunger strike to protest Russia prison
Ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed begins hunger strike to protest Russia prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement