Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 10:35 PM

Prosecutors question suspect's story in murder trail of Ahmaud Arbery

By Darryl Coote
Prosecutors question suspect's story in murder trail of Ahmaud Arbery
Gregory McMichael, 64, (pictured) and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, are standing trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot on Feb. 23, 2020, while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia.  Photo courtesy the Glenn County Detention Center/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Greg McMichael, one of three White men on trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, told police conflicting stories about the shooting of the unarmed 25-year-old Black man jogging in their neighborhood in February of last year, according to police testimony.

Glynn County Police officer Jeff Brandeberry told jurors Tuesday during the third day of testimony in the trial that he took the initial statement from Greg McMichael, 64, by the side of the road near where Arbery's body lay dead after he was shot by the younger Travis McMichael, 34, with a 12-gauge shotgun at close range.

Advertisement

Arbery was spotted by the father-son pair on Feb. 23, 2020, jogging in their neighborhood and decided to pursue the man by vehicle with their neighbor, William 'Roddie' Bryan, recording via cellphone.

Brandeberry told jurors that McMichael, a retired Brunswick district attorney's office investigator and a former Glynn County officer, told him at the scene of the shooting that he believed Arbery was behind a string of break-ins in the Still Shores subdivision.

RELATED Prosecutors rest in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

The elder McMichael told Brandeberry, according to the officer's testimony, that he had grabbed his own weapon before pursuing Arbery as he wasn't sure if he was armed.

Advertisement

McMichael told Brandberry, "I don't take any chances," according to a transcript of the two men's interaction at the scene.

Arbery "makes frequent trips to the neighborhood and gets caught on video cameras like every third or fourth night breaking into places and nobody's been able to catch him," McMichael told Brandberry, the transcript said.

RELATED Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says

Brandberry described McMichael as "pretty ramped up," "a little upset" and "talking a lot with his hands."

"To be perfectly honest with you, I could've got a shot at the guy, I'd have shot him myself," McMichael told Brandberry, according to the transcript.

However, McMichael told Glynn County Police detective Parker Marcy at police headquarters later that day that he had seen video of Arbery breaking into one home that was under construction and that he was unclear if he had actually burgled it.

RELATED Accused Southern California shooter is not competent to stand trial, judge finds

"I don't know the guy has actually stolen anything out of there," the elder McMichael told Marcy, "but he keeps going back there over and over again."

According to the transcript of their interview, Marcy said McMichael admitted to telling Arbery during their pursuit that "I'll blow your [expletive] head off" while trying to get him to stop running.

Advertisement

"I was trying to convey to this guy we're not playing," McMichael told Marcy, the transcript said.

He also told Marcy how they tried to corner Arbery "like a rat" in order to hold him until the authorities arrived.

The defense has argued that the trio were attempting to conduct a citizen's arrest and shot Arbery three times in self-defense. The prosecution also attempted to dismantle this claim asking those testifying if the McMichaels mentioned trespassing or citizen's arrest during their interviews.

"No, ma'am," Brandeberry said.

Latest Headlines

Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Col. Gary Donovan, commander of the Tinker Air Force Base's 552nd Operations Group, was relieved of his duties after he was accused of ignoring safety protocols and fostering an unhealthy workplace culture.
Former Georgia senator, VA chief, Vietnam vet Max Cleland dies at 79
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former Georgia senator, VA chief, Vietnam vet Max Cleland dies at 79
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Max Cleland, a one-term lawmaker who represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate years after he lost three limbs in an accident during the Vietnam War, died at his Atlanta home on Tuesday. He was 79.
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for an investigation into Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after he shared an animated video depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden.
CBO to release Build Back Better cost estimates piecemeal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CBO to release Build Back Better cost estimates piecemeal
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Congressional Budget Office Director Philip Swagel said the office will release cost estimates for portions of the Build Back Better Act piece by piece but will release the full estimate "as soon as practicable.
Equity, accessibility top infrastructure priorities, Transportation Department says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Equity, accessibility top infrastructure priorities, Transportation Department says
Reconnecting communities divided by highway construction and reducing carbon emissions in low-income neighborhoods are high on the agenda.
Pfizer, BioNTech seek broader FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine booster
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pfizer, BioNTech seek broader FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine booster
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand its emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 booster shot to all individuals 18 years old and older.
Oklahoma Supreme Court overturns judgment against J&J in opioid case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oklahoma Supreme Court overturns judgment against J&J in opioid case
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the $465 million a judge ordered drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay for its role in the state's opioid crisis.
Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, eight others
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, eight others
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol subpoenaed former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and nine other Trump administration officials.
Prosecutors rest in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Prosecutors rest in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen accused of homicide for killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., last year.
S&P 500 snaps eight-day winning streak, falls from record
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
S&P 500 snaps eight-day winning streak, falls from record
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 fell from a record high, snapping an eight-day winning streak on Tuesday as markets receded from a record run.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed begins hunger strike to protest Russia prison
Ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed begins hunger strike to protest Russia prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement