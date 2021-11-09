Prosecutors question suspect's story in murder trail of Ahmaud Arbery

Gregory McMichael, 64, (pictured) and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, are standing trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot on Feb. 23, 2020, while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia. Photo courtesy the Glenn County Detention Center/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Greg McMichael, one of three White men on trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, told police conflicting stories about the shooting of the unarmed 25-year-old Black man jogging in their neighborhood in February of last year, according to police testimony. Glynn County Police officer Jeff Brandeberry told jurors Tuesday during the third day of testimony in the trial that he took the initial statement from Greg McMichael, 64, by the side of the road near where Arbery's body lay dead after he was shot by the younger Travis McMichael, 34, with a 12-gauge shotgun at close range. Advertisement

Arbery was spotted by the father-son pair on Feb. 23, 2020, jogging in their neighborhood and decided to pursue the man by vehicle with their neighbor, William 'Roddie' Bryan, recording via cellphone.

Brandeberry told jurors that McMichael, a retired Brunswick district attorney's office investigator and a former Glynn County officer, told him at the scene of the shooting that he believed Arbery was behind a string of break-ins in the Still Shores subdivision.

The elder McMichael told Brandeberry, according to the officer's testimony, that he had grabbed his own weapon before pursuing Arbery as he wasn't sure if he was armed.

McMichael told Brandberry, "I don't take any chances," according to a transcript of the two men's interaction at the scene.

Arbery "makes frequent trips to the neighborhood and gets caught on video cameras like every third or fourth night breaking into places and nobody's been able to catch him," McMichael told Brandberry, the transcript said.

Brandberry described McMichael as "pretty ramped up," "a little upset" and "talking a lot with his hands."

"To be perfectly honest with you, I could've got a shot at the guy, I'd have shot him myself," McMichael told Brandberry, according to the transcript.

However, McMichael told Glynn County Police detective Parker Marcy at police headquarters later that day that he had seen video of Arbery breaking into one home that was under construction and that he was unclear if he had actually burgled it.

"I don't know the guy has actually stolen anything out of there," the elder McMichael told Marcy, "but he keeps going back there over and over again."

According to the transcript of their interview, Marcy said McMichael admitted to telling Arbery during their pursuit that "I'll blow your [expletive] head off" while trying to get him to stop running.

"I was trying to convey to this guy we're not playing," McMichael told Marcy, the transcript said.

He also told Marcy how they tried to corner Arbery "like a rat" in order to hold him until the authorities arrived.

The defense has argued that the trio were attempting to conduct a citizen's arrest and shot Arbery three times in self-defense. The prosecution also attempted to dismantle this claim asking those testifying if the McMichaels mentioned trespassing or citizen's arrest during their interviews.

"No, ma'am," Brandeberry said.